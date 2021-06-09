EUR/USD: Calm before storm on Thursday

US inflation report and ECB meeting will shake the market on Thursday. More opportunities for traders! Read the article to know how the market will probably react.
What will happen?
Traders can’t wait for Thursday to come! Why? Two significant events will be out: the US inflation report and the ECB policy decision. They will probably shake the markets and create good opportunities for traders to earn a decent profit!
What to expect from ECB?
ECB is expected to avoid discussing any changes as the German ZEW economic sentiment came out worse than expected, that’s why the bank doesn’t have enough reasons to tighten the policy.
What to expect from US inflation?
If the US inflation is greater than the market forecast, the Federal Reserve may start discussing tapering (cutting asset purchases), which in theory would push the USD up. In the opposite scenario, if the US inflation is less than anticipated, the USD may weaken. However, it seems that traders do not expect the Fed to react even if inflation is hot as according to the central bank, inflation is only transitory. No action from the Fed – the USD is likely to fall. Follow the report and catch the overall market flow!
Tech outlook
On the EUR/USD chart, the diamond pattern has recently occurred. The pair broke through the lower line at the right, which meant the trend changed its direction downwards and it was interpreted as a sell signal. The pair dropped to 1.2100. From that point, EUR/USD has recovered some of its losses and started modestly rising.
The pair has already crossed the 50-period moving average. It needs to break above the 100-period moving average of 1.2200 as well to confirm the bullish momentum. If it manages to cross it, the way up to the high of June 3 at 1.2215 will be open.
On the flip side, if it drops below the support zone of 1.2170-1.2160, it may fall to the 200-period moving average of 1.2140 and then to the low of late Mat at 1.2130.
This post is written and submitted by FBS Markets for informational purposes only. In no way shall it be interpreted or construed to create any warranties of any kind, including an offer to buy or sell any currencies or other instruments. The views and ideas shared in this post are deemed reliable and based on the most up-to-date and trustworthy sources. However, the company does not take any responsibility for accuracy and completeness of the information, and the views expressed in the post may be subject to change without prior notice.
