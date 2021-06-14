-
EUR/USD is testing the Fibonacci resistance zone after a strong bearish impulse.
-
The GBP/USD is testing a key support zone after creating a choppy sideways zone.
The EUR/USD needs a clear bearish bounce at the shallow Fibonacci levels to confirm a potential bearish wave 3-4 pattern.
The GBP/USD needs a bearish breakout below the support zone or a bearish bounce at the resistance zone.
Check out the video below for the full analysis and trade plans on 14 - 16 June 2021:
EUR/USD, GBP/USD technical analysis: patterns, trends, key S&R levels.
-
Explanation of potential trade ideas both up and down.
-
Beginner friendly, explaining concepts in more detail.
