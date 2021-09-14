EUR/USD
On Tuesday, Dukascopy Analytics spotted a channel down pattern on the EUR/USD hourly candle chart. The pattern appears to have guided the pair down since the September 3 bounce off from the resistance of the 1.1900 level. During Tuesday's morning trading hours, the rate was testing the resistance of the pattern near 1.1830.
If the rate bounced off the resistance line, it would most likely look for support first in the 55 and 100-hour simple moving averages near 1.1815. Afterwards, the rate could find support in the weekly S1 simple pivot point. However, take into account that the pivot point failed to provide support during Monday's trading.
On the other hand, a breaking of the resistance line could result in the rate testing the combined resistance of the weekly simple pivot point and the 200-hour simple moving averages at 1.1836 and 1.1840. Above these levels, the weekly R1 simple pivot point stands at 1.1869.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 ahead of all-important US inflation data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, holding onto gains as tensions mount toward the all-important US CPI figures later in the day. Inflation data is critical for the Fed's upcoming decision.
GBP/USD extends losses after mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3850, down after the UK reported only 58,600 fewer unemployed in August. On the other hand, the unemployment rate fell to 4.6%. US inflation figures are eyed.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, below $1,790 ahead of US CPI
Gold edged lower during the early part of the European session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,788 region in the last hour.
Bitcoin improves but not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price hints that a move higher is just around the corner as it bounces off the $44,705 support floor. Ethereum price coils up between the $3,429 and $3,223 barriers with no directional bias.
US Inflation Preview: CPI critical for taper, three scenarios for the dollar
It is Team Transitory vs. Inflation Bugs – the raging debate between those seeing price rises as a temporary result of the rapid reopening and those seeing it as out of control has yet to be settled.