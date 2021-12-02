EUR/USD
On Thursday, the EUR/USD currency exchange rate remained near previous day's trading levels, as the pair fluctuated between 1.1310 and 1.1350. In the meantime, the 100-hour simple moving average had caught up with the rate and provided support.
If the 100-hour simple moving average manages to push the EUR/USD up, the rate could pass the 1.1360 level and aim at the 1.1380 level. The 1.1360 provided resistance on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the 1.1380 acted as resistance during the high volatility that was caused by the head of Fed Jerome Powell.
On the other hand, a decline of the rate below the 100-hour SMA might result in a decline to the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1282 and the 200-hour simple moving average near 1.1272. However, take into account that the pivot point did not impact the rate during the first part of this week's trading.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
