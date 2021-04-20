The surge of the EUR/USD eventually reached the resistance of the 1.2080 mark and the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.2075. Afterwards, the rate declined and reached the support of the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 1.2032.



In the near term future, it was expected that the pair could test the resistance of the 1.2080 mark.



If the 1.2080 level and the weekly R2 fail to provide resistance, the rate could reach first for the 1.2100 level and afterwards the weekly R3 simple pivot point at 1.2156.



On the other hand, a decline could look for support first in the mentioned weekly R1 simple pivot point and the 55-hour simple moving averages. If these levels fail to keep the rate up, the 1.2000 mark could be reached. Note that the 1.2000 level was strengthened by the 100-hour SMA.