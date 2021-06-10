EUR/USD

On Wednesday, the common European currency declined by 44 pips or 0.36% against the US Dollar. The currency pair fell below the 55-, 100 and 200– hour SMAs during Wednesday's trading session.

The exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower during the following trading session. The potential target for the EUR/USD pair will be near the weekly support level at 1.2097.

However, bearish traders could encounter support at 1.2145 during Thursday's trading session.