AUDUSD rejected the 100 week & the 500 day moving averages at 7160/80 & collapsed through support at 7060/50 on Friday for a sell signal targeting 6990/80 & 6930/20. A low for the day exactly here in fact. This is key 23.6% Fibonacci & 3 month trend line support at 6930/10. Longs need stops below 6300. An open on Sunday night below 6300 or a break lower on Monday is a sell signal targeting 6830/20, perhaps as far as 6790/80.
A huge bearish engulfing candle on the weekly chart suggests the longer term bull trend for US dollar has resumed.
Holding support at 6930/10 targets 6970/80. It's possible we continue higher to strong resistance at 7000/7020. Shorts need stops above 7035.
NZDUSD shorts at 6430/60 certainly worked perfectly if you held them over the NFP number (although I would never advise that of course). Again a huge bearish engulfing candle on the weekly chart suggests the longer term bull trend for US dollar has resumed.
Key support at 6300/6280 - we can still have a bounce after a bearish engulfing candle. If you try longs, stop below 6255 - targets are 6360/70, perhaps as far as resistance at 6400/20. Shorts need stops above 6435.
A break below 6255 is a sell signal targeting 6200/6190, perhaps as far as 6160/50.
AUDJPY resistance at 9180/9200. Shorts need stops above 9220.
A break below 9065 re-targets 9040 & 9010/00, perhaps as far as 8970.
USDJPY shot higher through strong resistance at 130.65/85 for a buy signal. The bullish engulfing candle on the weekly chart suggests the longer term bull trend for the US dollar has resumed. Holding above strong support at 130.80/60 targets 131.50/60, 131.90 & 132.40/50.
Longs at 130.80/60 stop below 130.45.
EURJPY very choppy - up one day, down the next day in the 6 week sideways trend - I cannot find low risk trade opportunities so I have to wait for a breakout.
NZDJPY strong support at the lower end of the range at 8120/8100. Longs need stops below 8070. A break lower is a sell signal initially targeting 7960/40, perhaps as far as 7880/60.
It is difficult to find tradeable levels in the wide sideways trend. We have strong resistance again at 8460/80. Stop above 8520. Above here is a buy signal & can target 8590 then 8630.
EURUSD made a high for the week exactly at rising trend line resistance at 1.1010/20. A huge bearish engulfing candle on the weekly chart suggests the longer term bull trend for the US dollar has resumed. Holding below 1.0820/30 today can target 1.0760/50, perhaps as far as today's support at 1.0690/70. Longs need stops below 1.0650. A break lower is a sell signal initially targeting 1.0600 & eventually strong support at 1.0470/50. Longs need stops below 1.0430.
Gains are likely to be limited after the important sell signal on the weekly chart - strong resistance at 1.0840/60 on any bounce today - shorts need stops above 1.0890.
USDCAD shot higher to leave a bullish engulfing candle on the weekly chart. We meet first resistance at 1.3430/50, although shorts may be too risky. A break above 1.3460 is a buy signal targeting 1.3495/1.3305 then 1.3530/40.
Support at 1.3370/50. Longs need stops below 1.3335.
EURCAD establishing a wild sideways consolidation, possibly a bull flag, so I must wait for the pattern to become clearer. Resistance at the January high at 1.4630/40. A break higher this week is a buy signal.
Support at the of end of the 2 week range at 1.4455/35 so a break below 1.4425 is a sell signal targeting 1.4390/80, perhaps as far as 1.4320/10.
EURNZD holding above 1.7035/25 is a buy signal targeting 1.7140/50. Longs need stops below 1.7000.
GBPUSD broke the lower end of the recent range at 1.2280/60 for a sell signal targeting 1.2145/25 & the break below 1.2115 was the next sell signal on Friday - we hit 1.2047. Outlook remains negative as we look for a test of support at 1.1960/40. A low for the day is possible but longs need stops below 1.1920.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
