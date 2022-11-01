EUR/USD falls back
The euro retreats over muted GDP growth in the eurozone. The price action is hovering around parity in an attempt to hold onto its recent gains, a sign of the bulls’ strong attachment to this symbolic level. The selling pressure has waned after the pair closed above 0.9990, which could shift short-term bias to the upside. 0.9850 next to the MA cross on the daily chart is an area of congestion. A bounce above 1.0010 might resume the recovery towards September’s high at 1.0180. 0.9710 is the bulls’ second line of defence.
XAG/USD grinds support
Silver slips as the dollar index recoups recent losses. The price has stabilised over the daily support and psychological level of 18.00. A series of higher highs led sellers to cover their positions. The market is in a post-swing consolidation until a breakout on either side lifts momentum once again. 19.60 is the immediate resistance and its breach could carry the precious metal to the previous peak around 20.80. 18.80 is a fresh support and the zone between 18.00 and 18.30 is a critical floor to keep the current rebound intact.
Dow Jones 30 tests resistance
The Dow Jones 30 inches higher as investors await the Fed's policy meeting. A short squeeze above the September high at 32600 has put the bears on the defensive. Heightened volatility shows that wrong-footed traders were looking to bail out. As the index climbs back towards August’s high, 33100 at the origin of a previous sell-off is the next hurdle. The RSI’s overbought condition may trigger profit-taking and a pullback from this demand-turned-supply area. 31900 is the first level to gauge the strength of follow-up bids.
AUD/USD trades around 0.6350, its lowest for the week, as Wall Street plummeted following Fed’s monetary policy decision. Chair Jerome Powell left the door open for another 75 bps rate hike in December, surprising USD bears.
EUR/USD reversed its direction and dropped into negative territory after jumping toward parity. The dollar, which came under heavy selling pressure on the Fed's mention of policy lag, regathered its strength on Powell's hawkish remarks.
Gold came under heavy selling pressure and fell below $1,640 after having gained nearly 1% with the initial reaction to the Fed's policy announcement. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 4.1% on Powell's hawkish tone, XAU/USD continues to push lower.
ETH is at a pivotal point. While the price action is undoubtedly bullish following October's last-minute rally, certain on-chain metrics show whales may be satisfied with their gains and seek to book profits. Key levels have been defined to determine the next possible move.
The Fed is data dependent – that is the sole message traders need to take from the critical rate decision. The central bank raised borrowing costs by 75 bps to 3.75-4.00% for the fourth consecutive time, but markets were already looking into December. That explains the cheerful market reaction.