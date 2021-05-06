The EUR/JPY has formed a structure which look like a bullish wedge, but we need to pay attention to the direction of the breakout
131.35 breakout should be targeting 131.65 as the first target. Further continuation up, with positive momentum, should target 132.02-132.20 zone. However, if something happens and the bullish wedge fails to provide the breakout to the upside watch 130.87 level. Below, a bearish breakout will happen towards the 130.63 and 130.50 zone.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
