EUR/JPY
The resistance of the 131.40 mark was held on Wednesday, and the EUR/JPY currency exchange rate declined to the support zone at 130.63/130.90. On Thursday morning, the rate was located in the zone and below the resistance of the 50-hour simple moving average at 130.85.
A decline below the support zone would most likely result in the pair looking for support in the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 130.48. If the rate passes the support of the pivot point, the rate could look for support in the 130.00 mark before reaching the weekly S2 at 129.79.
On the other hand, a surge of the pair should first pass the resistance of the 50-hour simple moving average. Above the simple pivot point, the rate would most likely encounter resistance in the 131.40 mark before reaching the resistance zone at 131.48/131.61. Note that the resistance zone is strengthened by the weekly simple pivot point and the 200-hour simple moving average.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1500 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory below 1.1500 after registering large losses on Wednesday. The dollar holds its ground following the rally witnessed on the stronger-than-expected inflation data. US bond markets will be closed due to the Veterans Day holiday.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3400 after printing fresh YTD lows in the 1.3360s
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3400, just above year-to-date lows printed earlier in the session. Worse than expected UK GDP data did little to impact GBP amid subdued Thursday trading conditions due to Veteran’s Day.
Gold inches back closer to five-month tops, around $1,865
Gold gained traction for the sixth successive day and inched back closer to multi-month tops. Hawkish Fed expectations, sustained USD buying held back bulls from placing aggressive bets. The technical set-up supports prospects for an extension of the recent strong upward trajectory.
Dogecoin price provides perfect buy opportunity for a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is forming an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, suggesting a 53% breakout move. A confirmation of this upswing will arrive after DOGE produces a daily close above $0.30. If the selling pressure pushes the meme coin to produce a lower low below $0.21, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.