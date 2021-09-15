EUR/JPY

On Tuesday, the common European currency declined by 69 pips or 0.53% against the Japanese Yen. The currency pair breached the 50– hour simple moving average during Tuesday's trading session.

The EUR/JPY exchange rate is currently trading near the lower line of a descending channel pattern and could be set for a breakout.

If the breakout occurs, a decline towards the 129.00 level could be expected within this session.

However, if the channel pattern holds, buyers are likely to target the resistance level at 129.69 today.