EUR/JPY

The common European currency grew by 72 pips or 0.54% against the Japanese Yen on Monday. The currency pair breached the 50– and 200– hour SMAs during yesterday's trading session.

Given that the exchange rate has breached the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern, bullish traders will most likely drive the price higher during the following trading session.

However, buyers are likely to encounter resistance at 133.05 during Tuesday's trading session.

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

