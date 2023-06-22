Trade opportunity
When comparing the outlook of the Euro and the Pound, it has been identified that the EUR/GBP may depreciate over the short term. This is anticipated as a result of investors seeking the higher rates that the Bank of England will need to maintain in order to combat sticky inflation.
Technical evaluation
The EUR/GBP is currently trading in the £0.86 area which is:
-
In the same area as the short-term (50-day) average at £0.86.
-
100 pips below the medium-term (100-day) at £0.87.
-
100 pips above the long-term (200-day) average at £0.87.
Research suggests that the value of the EUR/GBP at this time is to stay below the £0.87 area.
EUR/GBP trade plan
The EUR/GBP trade plan is to sell from levels above 0.86 with stop loss above 0.87 and profits to be considered in the 0.85 area.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2800 ahead of BoE policy decision
GBP/USD is holding the bounce toward 1.2800 ahead of the key BoE decision on Thursday. Pound Sterling ignores rising bets for a 50 bps BoE lift-off amid hot UK inflation data while the US Dollar consolidates the previous losses, awaiting mid-tier US economic data.
EUR/USD trades modestly flat near 1.1000 amid a steady US Dollar
EUR/USD is keeping its range near 1.1000, sitting at monthly highs in the European session. The pair is lacking fresh upside traction, as the US Dollar has paused its decline amid a risk-off market environment. Focus on US data, ECB and Fedspeak.
Gold seesaws around $1,930 due to hawkish Fed Powell vs. dovish Bostic
Gold price is demonstrating topsy-turvy moves around $1,930.00 in the European session. The precious metal is displaying a non-directional performance as investors have been baffled while assessing hawkish Fed chair Jerome Powell’s.
Three reasons why Bitcoin’s 2023’s rally is just starting
Bitcoin price has rallied 85% year-to-date, keeping 2023’s bullish momentum alive. Due to the strong uptrend seen over the last few weeks, the Fear and Greed Index has shifted to “greed.”
BoE Meeting Preview: Interest rate hike expected at just 25 bps despite labor shortages, hot inflation
The Bank of England (BoE) is on track to deliver its 13th straight rate hike this Thursday, as it remains on a firefighting mission to tame stubbornly high inflation levels. Pound Sterling is likely to witness intense volatility on the BoE policy announcements.