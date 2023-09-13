Heading into the ECB rate meeting on Thursday this week, a Reuters poll from last week shows 39 out of 69 economists surveyed are expecting the European Central Bank to keep rates unchanged at 3.75%. However, 30 of the economists expect the ECB to increase rates by 25 basis points.
Recent commentary from ECB’s central bankers has also been mixed. ECB’s Knot said last week that markets may underestimate a September hike, and ECB’s Kazmir says one more, likely last, interest rate hike is still needed. In contrast, ECB is VSCO believes the ECB is close to the level of rates at which you can stop increasing rates.
So, the expectations are fairly evenly balanced with short-term interest rate markets favoring the chances of the ECB being on hold. However, the seasonal bias for the EURGBP is titled to the upside. Over the last 15 years, between September 15 and October 9, the EURGBP has gained 60% of the time with an average return of 1.10%. So, if we see a more hawkish decision, with the ECB hiking rates, will we see the EURGBP gain into the start of early October?
Major Trade Risks: The major trade risk here is that the UK side of the trade could be volatile depending on the Bank of England’s rate path. Furthermore, the ECB may indicate a more dovish outlook by holding rates and signaling the end of the ECB’s hiking cycle.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
