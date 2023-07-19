As follows from the report of the Office for National Statistics, published on Wednesday morning, annual inflation in the UK in June fell to 7.9% (stronger than the forecast of 8.2% and well below the May value of 8.7%). The core CPI (excluding food and energy prices) fell in June to 6.9% from 7.1% in May, the PPI - by -3.1% compared to the May value of +0.4%, to -2.7% (in annual terms).
Economists note that the Bank of England is in a much worse situation than the Fed and the ECB. A recent report on the state of the British economy, published last week, signals the imminence of a short-term recession: the country's GDP fell by -0.1% in May (after growing by +0.2% a month earlier) and -0.4% in annual terms (against +0.5% growth in the previous month). At the same time, the volume of industrial production corrected by -0.6% (against -0.2% in April).
In addition, the UK labor market report, also presented last week, indicated an increase in the unemployment rate (for the 3 reporting months to May) from 3.8% to 4.0% and an increase in the number of applications for unemployment benefits in June by +25.7 thousand (after a decrease of -22.5 thousand in the previous month).
Now, after the release of all the above macro data, economists are wondering if the Bank of England will go for a further increase in interest rates at its meeting in August.
It is possible that yes, given the still fairly high level of inflation. Despite the decline, inflation in the UK remains several times higher than the Central Bank's target level of 2% and at the levels of 40 years ago.
But if inflation still continues to slow down, as the presented data showed, then, given the negative impact of a high level of interest rates on the economy, the Bank of England may refrain from such a step.
This means that the pound has room for significant weakening, including against the euro, given the hawkish rhetoric of ECB leaders regarding the parameters of the bank's monetary policy. In other words, the EUR/GBP pair has a chance of resuming a long-term bullish trend.
The update of the local high of the environment at 0.8685 and the confirmed breakdown of the key resistance level of 0.8682 will be a signal to resume long positions on EUR/GBP.
In an alternative scenario, EUR/GBP will return to the zone of long-term and medium-term bear markets. Breakdown of the key support level 0.8655 will be the first signal to resume short positions with immediate targets at support levels 0.8620, 0.8600, 0.8593.
Support levels: 0.8655, 0.8620, 0.8600, 0.8593, 0.8576, 0.8520, 0.8500, 0.8485, 0.8400.
Resistance levels: 0.8672, 0.8682, 0.8700, 0.8800, 0.8825, 0.8870.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2900 after soft UK inflation
GBP/USD stays under intense bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level in a week below 1.2900. The data from the UK showed that the annual CPI fell sharply to 7.9% in June from 8.7% in May, causing markets to scale back hawkish BoE bets and weighing heavily on Pound Sterling.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1200 as USD recovery gathers steam
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and broke below 1.1200 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Despite the disappointing housing market data from the US, the US Dollar continues to gather strength, forcing EUR/USD to stay on the back foot.
Gold: XAU/USD holds at higher ground above $1,970 Premium
Gold prices trade marginally lower on Wednesday as the US Dollar finally found some demand. XAU/USD losses are limited, with the bright metal trading at around $1,974 a troy ounce.
Ethereum founder Vitalik unveils account abstraction that could onboard billions of users
Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin explained key innovations that could tackle the challenges facing the ETH blockchain. Account abstraction is one such catalyst that could entice a billion users to Ethereum.
Palantir ready to test prior support floor at $20.55
Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has been on a tear this summer. Just since the beginning of May, the data analytics company has seen its stock rise 133%. Year to date, the stock is up 183%.