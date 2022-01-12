The Fed’s focus on inflation gave the USD wings in autumn, especially vs a softer euro. Quite some US policy tightening has been discounted by now, allowing EUR/USD to (painfully) slowly bottom out. For a real comeback, the ECB should probably give a clear go-ahead for scaling back support. Until then, the downside looks vulnerable. 1.1163 is key support.
Sterling rallied as the BoE pressed on with a rate hike last month. Markets discount a significant chance of a back-to-back move in February. EUR/GBP fell below the 0.84 big figure with 0.8277 as high-profile support.
An improving (equity) sentiment as well as surging core bond yields both hurt JPY and supported USD. As a result, the pair hit the strongest levels since 2017.
CNB again surprised markets with a bigger-than-expected 100 bps rate hike in December. Its unprecedented determination to tackle inflation unleashed the Czech krone from its shackles at the EUR/CZK 25.2 area. The Czech currency is trading at the strongest levels since 2012. Technical charts favor more gains to EUR/CZK 24.
Hungary’s central bank reintroduced the one-week deposit rate as the main policy instrument in killing inflation and stem the HUF downfall. It raised rates on this flexible tool in several steps to 4%, which is considerably higher than the regular policy rate of 2.40%. It helped ease downward forint pressures. EUR/HUF retreated from its all-time high at 370 to 356.
Zloty bulls initially weren’t convinced by the central bank’s measured (50 bps) hiking pace in the last two meetings. However, the NBP hinted at more to come while overall risk sentiment improved as well. This supported the zloty in leaving the 12-year lows behind. Polish money markets expect a peak policy rate of >4%.
This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps above 1.1400 on renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD extended its rally in the early American session and climbed above 1.1400 for the first time mid-November. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback is fueling the pair's upside. The data from the US showed that the annual CPI rose to 7% in December as expected.
GBP/USD closes in on 1.3700 as dollar selloff continues
GBP/USD continues to push higher in the American trading hours on Wednesday and closes in on 1.3700. The greenback is suffering heavy losses against its major rivals after the data showed that the annual CPI rose to 7% in December as anticipated.
Gold holds steady around $1,820 as investors asses US CPI data
Gold continues to trade within its narrow daily range around $1,820 in the early American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays flat on the day after the US data showed that the annual CPI inflation edged higher to 7% in December.
Cardano traps bears as short squeeze begins to rally ADA above $2
Cardano price action is exceptionally oversold compared to its peers. Strong bullish reversal incoming. Excellent long entry opportunity for ADA is incoming.
AAPL rebounds on Powell plan
Apple stock rebounds on Tuesday as Powell reassures markets. March rate hike now very much in the cards, but stocks shrug it off. AAPL still has a bullish double bottom formation in play.