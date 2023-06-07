EUR/GBP: Balancing between its resistance level of £0.8580 and its support level of £0.8630

Looking at EURGBP’s chart , we can see that the FX pair has been in a downtrend in the past month, and it is currently traded at the rate of around £0.8603. Its support and resistance level are located at around £0.8580 and £0.8630, and it is expected to be traded at this range unless there will be a solid breakthrough of any of those levels.

