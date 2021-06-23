EUR/CHF breaks a downside resistance line

EUR/CHF traded higher yesterday, breaking above the downside resistance line drawn from the high of April 28th. Then, the rate hit resistance at 1.0968, and today, it pulled back. That said, the setback was limited near that downside line, from where the bulls took charge again. Given that the rate continues to trade above the prior downside line, we would consider the short-term outlook to be cautiously positive.
That said, in order to get confident over further advances, we would like to see a break above yesterday’s high of 1.0968. This will confirm a forthcoming higher high on the 4-hour chart and may initially target the 1.0982 barriers, which is marked by the high of June 2nd. If the bulls do not stop there, then we could see advances towards the peak of the day before, at around 1.1003, the break of which could see scope for extensions towards the 1.1028 territories, defined as resistance by the high of May 19th.
Taking a look at our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI slid after hitting resistance at 70, but today, it turned up again, while the MACD stays above both its zero and trigger lines. These indicators suggest that the rate may start picking upside speed again soon, which supports the notion for further advances.
Now, in order to start examining whether the bears have gained full control, we would like to see a break below 1.0912. This will take the rate below the short-term upside support line drawn from the low of June 11th, and may allow declines towards the lows of June 15th and 16th, at 1.0883, or the low of June 11th, at 1.0870. If neither barrier is able to halt the slide, then, we could see the bears driving the battle towards the 1.0845 zones, defined as a support by the inside swing high of February 8th.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
75.05% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
