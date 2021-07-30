The EUR/CHF has had a big drop but its at an important support zone now. Buying the support might be a good option.

We have two distinctive points for a velly for buyers. Historical and present support are close together. 1.0732-1.0765 is the zone. This market is slow so it will take some time to kick in. Pay attention to all these M Pivots - monthly pivots at the chart because they are all potential TP levels. If the zone holds we will go up.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

