As written in the weekly commentary, drivers to this week's currency markets are GBP/CAD, EUR/CAD, AUD/CAD and NZD/CAD. For GBP/CAD and EUR/CAD both correlate to USD/CAD at +96% and +97%. EUR/CAD correlates to EUR/USD at -48% which means EUR/CAD and GBP/CAD transformed as USD pairs.
Without running the data, AUD/CAD and NZD/CAD also assumes Correlations at +90% to USD/CAD.
USD/CAD remains deeply oversold along with EUR/CAD, GBP/CAD, AUD/CAD and NZD/CAD. As instructed for long GBP/CAD anywhere to target 1.7230 achieved 154 pips from Sunday's open at 1.6967. EUR/CAD from 1.4762 achieved 73 pips but failed to break higher at reported 1.4835 then reversed.
Higher for EUR/CAD must break 1.4757, 1.4798, 1.4964 and 1.4968. Most vita to EUR/CAD is 1.4964 at the 5 year average. EUR/CAD broke below 1.4757 and now trades from 1.4757 to 1.4543 then 1.4442 at the 14 and 10 year averages. USD/CAD important support in comparison is located at 1.2083, the 10 year average.
The only trade strategy for USD/CAD and Other Currency/CAD is long due to massive oversold. Any drops represent falling prices into deeper oversold.
DXY from current 91.24 trades between 90.24 and 91.57. DXY for the week traded 91.43 to 90.87. DXY break above 91.57 assists to higher USD/CAD and in turn Other Currency/ CAD.
Trading currencies and other financial instruments carries a degree of loss and possible loss of entire investments. Please managed your own risks, stop loss, and margins requirements.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.20 ahead of EZ PMIs, critical US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20 ahead of final eurozone services PMIs and the all-important ADP Nonfarm Payrolls and ISM Services PMI. The dollar is off the highs reached after US Treasury Secretary Yellen talked about rate hikes.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.39 amid political tensions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39 as uncertainty about Britain's local and regional elections joins fresh Brexit tensions to weigh on the pound. US data is eyed later in the day.
XAU/USD challenges 100-SMA support again ahead of US data
Gold is back in the red amid resurgent US dollar demand across the board. XAU/USD retests ascending 100-SMA on the 4H chart amid bearish RSI. Downside appears more compelling ahead of the US macro news.
S&P 500 correction arriving or not?
One more day of upside rejection in S&P 500, in what is now quite a long stretch of prices going mostly sideways. As unsteady as VIX seems at the moment, it doesn‘t flash danger of spiking in this data-light week, and neither does the put/call ratio.