EUR/AUD hits a downtrend line and slides

EUR/AUD rallied on Thursday and Friday, but hit resistance at 1.5690, near the downside resistance line drawn from the high of October 20th, and then it retreated. In our view, as long as the rate continues to trade below that line, the downtrend remains intact and thus, we will adopt a cautiously bearish approach for now.
If the bears are strong enough to push the battle below 1.5510, marked by the low of February 18th, this may confirm the case for further declines and may initially pave the way towards the 1.5405 territory marked by the inside swing high of last Tuesday. If that barrier is not able to stop the decline either, then we may experience extensions towards the 1.5295 level, or the 1.5250 hurdle, marked by Thursday’s low.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI turned down and fell back below its 70 line, while the MACD, although above both its zero and trigger lines, shows signs of topping as well. Both indicators suggest that last week’s upside speed is decreasing, which adds to the case of seeing some further declines, at least in the short run.
In order to start examining the case of a bullish reversal, we would like to see a clear close above 1.5690. This may also take the rate above the aforementioned downside line and may encourage advances towards the high of February 5th, at 1.5765. Another break, above 1.5765, may set the stage for extensios towards the peak of February 2nd, at 1.5895, or the high of January 28th, at 1.5945.
JFDBANK.com - One-stop Multi-asset Experience for Trading and Investment Services
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
79.07% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls off 1.2050 amid mixed German CPI figures, ahead of US PMI
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.2050 as returns on US debt advance, supporting the dollar. German states have reported mixed CPI reads for February. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the ECB's weekly bond purchases are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 as US yields resume their rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950 but off the highs. US bond yields have resumed their gains, boosting the dollar. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and stimulus news are awaited. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI for February was revised up to 55.1 points.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
DOGE price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. It has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
XAU/USD clings to recovery gains above $1750 level, upside seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction and recovered a part of Friday’s slump to multi-month lows. Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and extended some support to the commodity. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
US Dollar Index struggles for direction just below 91.00 ahead of ISM
The greenback meets strong resistance in the vicinity of the 91.00 neighbourhood when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY) at the beginning of the week.