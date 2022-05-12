Cryptocurrency prices continued their downward momentum as many investors continued dumping their stakes. Bitcoin dropped below the important resistance at $27,000 while Ethereum dropped below $2,000. As a result, the total market cap declined to over $1.2 trillion. This decline happened as concerns about stable coins continued. This week, Terra UST imploded as it lost its algorithmic peg. And today, Tether moved to 90 cents as people continued to dump their coins. Crypto prices have also declined because of the rising interest rates.
Global stocks were in the red again as concerns about inflation continued. In Asia, the Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng indices declined by more than 1.50%. Nikkei dropped sharply after Softbank announced that it had lost over $27 billion as its tech holdings slumped. In Europe, the DAX index declined by more than 2.3% as gas prices surged. Gas prices rose above 100 euros per megawatt as Moscow imposed sanctions on European gas companies that Berlin has seized. These companies include Gazprom Europe and Astora. In the UK, the FTSE 100 index declined by more than 2.5%.
The British pound declined after the relatively weak economic data from the UK. According to the Office of National Statistics, the British economy contracted by 0.1% in March as prices increased. In the first quarter, the country’s economy expanded by 0.8%, which was lower than the median estimate of 1.0%. On a year-on-year basis, the economy rose by 8.7%, which was also lower than expectations. Other numbers like manufacturing and industrial production data also declined sharply.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair crashed after the relatively weak economic numbers from the UK. It declined to a low of 1.2184, which was substantially lower than this week’s high of 1.2390. It has moved to the lower line of the Bollinger Bands. Also, the Relative Strength Index and the Stochastic Oscillator has moved below the oversold level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the key support at 1.2100.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair declined below the important support at 1.0480 as investors focused on the strong US inflation data. On the four-hour chart, it managed to move below the important support at 1.0480. It also moved below the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index has dropped below the oversold level. The Average Directional Index has pointed slightly upwards. The pair will likely keep falling as bears target the key support at 1.0400.
ETH/USD
The ETHUSD pair plunged to a low of 1,780, which was the lowest level in months. The pair moved below all moving averages while the MACD has declined below the neutral level. The RSI has also dropped below the oversold level. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling as bears target the key support level at 1,500.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0400 after US PPI data
EUR/USD has recovered modestly from the fresh multi-year low it set below 1.0400 earlier in the day. The data from the US showed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) edged lower to 11% on a yearly basis in April from 11.5% in March, causing the US Dollar Index to erase a portion of its daily gains.
GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.2250 as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has gained traction in the early American session and advanced toward the mid-1.2200s. The modest decline witnessed in the US April Producer Price Index (PPI) data seems to be causing the greenback to lose its appeal, helping GBP/USD rebound.
Gold retreats toward $1,840 despite falling US yields
Gold has lost its traction and retreated toward $1,840 into the American session. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% on the day, the dollar capitalizes on safe-haven flows and weighs on XAU/USD.
Like Terra’s UST, another stablecoin lost peg and you’ll freak out when you see which one
Tether plummeted to $0.96 during Asian trading hours on Coinbase, losing its $1 peg. The largest stablecoin by market cap appears to be following the path of algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD (UST).
Is MSTR facing possible bankruptcy on Bitcoin collapse?
Microstrategy stock is in freefall as Bitcoin and crypto prices collapse. MSTR stock fell 25% on Wednesday and is down 12% in Thursday's premarket. MSTR is basically a leveraged Bitcoin play, and the CFO put a target out for Bitcoin bears.