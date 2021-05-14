European and US markets are making solid gains this afternoon, with the FTSE 100 80 points higher on the final day of the week.
- Stock market rebound continues into a second day
- Consumer inflation expectations spiking
- US retail sales disappointment fails to dent risk appetite
It looks like a positive end to the week is in sight for risk assets, which have recovered from their inflation panic 48 hours ago. Stocks are advancing on a broad front, with advancers far outpacing the decliners in both New York and London. Yet again what had threatened to turn into a more dramatic selloff has been neutered, dip buyers seemingly as keen as ever to hit the button and jump in on any weakness. 2021 continues to resemble 2017 in the smallness of its pullbacks, combined with a declining VIX that reveals the full extent of investor willingness to take on risk. A lot of this depends on the current inflation outlook remaining firmly under control, but the spike in today’s Michigan confidence inflation expectations number should be viewed as a warning that consumers are worried about inflation, and the Fed needs to remain aware of that even if it leaves policy settings unchanged.
Even a disappointing retail sales number hasn’t dented confidence, but it is a worrying sign that perhaps the rebound isn’t as strong as hoped. But as with the CPI reading this week today’s retail sales number can be brushed aside for now – the future still seems much sunnier thanks to vaccines and the easing of restrictions, which continue to provide the underpinning of further appreciation in earnings. This week’s shakeout should be seen like those of January and February, namely a warning not to become too complacent in adding to positions.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
