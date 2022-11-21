Asia Market Update: Equities generally decline amid press focus on China and COVID; CN markets lag, CNH drops; RBA Gov Lowe to speak on Tues evening [Nov 22nd].
General trend
- Beijing reports 2 COVID-related deaths for Sun [China's first COVID-related deaths since late May].
- Companies in Chongqing suspend production amid COVID curbs.
- Commodities and AU mining shares decline on China.
- CN Consumer stocks drop on COVID; Many shops and restaurants in Beijing's most populous district [Chaoyang] were shut - press.
- Macau Casino cos. trade sharply lower; Macau has strengthened coronavirus testing requirements for visitors from China.
- Chinese property firms decline. Disappointment with 5-year LPR decision?
- HK TECH index lags [JD.com and JD Logistics drop after issuing earnings].
- US equity FUTs erased gains.
- MYR declines amid hung parliament.
- South Korean officials move to stabilize money markets.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened flat.
- (NZ) NZIER RBNZ Shadow Board: majority view was that the OCR should increase by 75 bps [in line with consensus]; three members preferred a smaller OCR increase [next RBNZ decision is Nov 23rd (Wed)].
- (NZ) New Zealand Oct Credit Card Spending M/M: 1.0% v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 24.8% v 34.1% prior.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 opened +0.3%.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announcement related to daily bond buying operation: Unchanged.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) offers to buy 5-10 year JGBs at fixed rate of 25bps; Opens window to buy unlimited amount of 10-year JGBs at 0.25% [as expected].
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida Cabinet approval rating declines to 30.5% [new low] - ANN poll.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida said to have removed Internal Affairs Minister – press.
- (JP) Japan Oct Tokyo Condominiums for Sale Y/Y: +34.7% v -11.9% prior.
Korea
- Kospi opened flat.
- (KR) The heads of the BOK, South Korea Finance Ministry, FSC and FSS have met every Sunday since the middle of Oct – South Korea press.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Announces repo op, to supply KRW2.5T of liquidity to money markets using repo as part of plans made in Oct.
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) Sells 3-month Monetary Stabilization Bonds (MSB): avg yield 3.350% v 3.350% prior.
- (KR) South Korea sells 5-year bonds: Avg yield 3.840% v 4.4600% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -1.7%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.6%.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1256 v 7.1091 prior.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY3.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY21B prior; Net drain CNY2.0B v net inject CNY9B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC monthly loan prime rate (LPR) setting: Maintains both1-year and 5-year rates (as expected).
- (CN) China Baiyun District in Guangzhou has been locked down through Nov 25th.
- (CN) China Shijiazhuang City [largest city in Hebei Province] to conduct mass coronavirus testing in certain areas; effective for 5 days from Mon.
- (CN) Beijing reports 2 COVID-related deaths for Sun [China's first COVID-related deaths since late May]; Many shops and restaurants in Beijing's most populous district [Chaoyang] were shut, schools in the area said classes would move online.
- (HK) Hong Kong Chief Exec Lee has tested positive for coronavirus.
- (CN) China Securities Journal: Reiterates PBOC monetary policy to be targeted.
- (CN) China PBOC sells total CNY25B in 3-month and 1-year bills in Hong Kong.
North America
- (US) Fed's Bostic (non-voter): Ready to move away from 75 bps hikes; Believe another 75 to 100 bps of tightening will be sufficient to rein in inflation over a reasonable time horizon (implies peak rate between 4.75-5.00%).
- (US) US Condemns Iran cross border missile and unmanned strikes in Erbil (Iraq) [Iran said to have struck Iranian Kurdish opposition group’s targets in northern Iraq on Sunday night].
Europe
- (UR) PM Sunak: Will provide Ukraine with £50M air defense package - comments from Kyiv.
- (IE) Ireland Nov Consumer Confidence: 45.3 v 46.1 prior.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, flat, ASX 200 -0.2% , Hang Seng -2.2%; Shanghai Composite -0.8% ; Kospi -1.3%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.4%; Nasdaq100 -0.3%, Dax -0.5%; FTSE100 -0.3%.
- EUR 1.0333-1.0275 ; JPY 140.57-140.16 ; AUD 0.6684-0.6636 ;NZD 0.6169-0.6125.
- Gold -0.4% at $1,747/oz; Crude Oil -0.9% at $79.39/brl; Copper -1% at $3.6060/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
