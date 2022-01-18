It was quiet session yesterday as the US stock and bond markets remained closed for bank holiday, while the European equities kicked off the week mostly in the positive, especially with the FTSE 100 leading gains in Europe thanks to the rising oil prices.
US crude advanced to the $85pb mark having gained close to 12% just since the start of the year. Supply struggles in some important oil producer countries like Angola, Nigeria and Libya, combined with exceptionally high natural gas prices continue pressuring crude prices higher. Meanwhile, the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic is now being labelled ‘endemic’ throws light to the end of the tunnel and gets the reopening-investors’ hopes up that the restrictions will soon be lifted, leaving the world economy with plenty of more room to recover.
So, the news is good for oil and energy stocks, whereas the steep and sustained rally in prices paves the way toward the $86pb, October and 7-year high, then to the $90pb.
In this respect, the reopening-focused FTSE 100 is now surfing on the positive energy vibe and is finally back to its pre-pandemic levels. The British energy stocks gained near 2.50% yesterday, although the banks were in the red due to the warnings that the rising inflation would eat into their profits even in an appetizing environment of higher interest rates.
Chicken & egg
And equities, especially the cyclical sectors, are the best place to seek a solid hedge against inflation, as they are partly responsible for the rising consumer prices.
Gold?
Rising inflation indirectly weakens the gold’s capacity of hedging against inflation, as it makes it a costly hedge due to the rising real yields. And the higher the inflation, the more aggressive the Fed hawks, and the steeper the rise in inflation.
The yellow metal is hovering a touch above its 50, 100 and 200-DMA zone, between the $1795 and $1810 band and could find it hard to sprint too high from here, as I also believe that the upside potential is somewhat seen capped by the $2000 mark, which also gives cold feet to those who seek safety in unnavigated waters, which makes the concept of safety a bit less safe, probably.
In the FX, well we all have been quite destabilized seeing the US dollar tank, while the expectation was a shiny, glorious year for the dollar. But the abnormally elevated level of long speculative positions is likely responsible for the latest dollar crash. The fundamentals remain supportive of a strong US dollar against most major peers, as the rifts open between an increasingly hawkish Fed and the others.
BoJ: A dream come true
The Bank of Japan raised its price outlook at today’s meeting, but the Japanese officials are rather happy that the global inflationary pressures will finally pull Japan out of a decades-long deflationary cycle. This is almost a dream coming true for Japan, which also means that the BoJ has no rush towards the easy-money policy exit.
The USDJPY should safely continue trending higher, even though the historical data shows that the USDJPY tends to move lower in periods of Fed tightening due to a broad ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact’ behaviour that flips the price action and leads to a softer dollar versus the yen when the tightening actually starts. But for now, the USDJPY is preparing an attempt toward the 116-118 region, with a solid positive trailing 100-dma support, that is near the 113 mark.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retains gains and trades around 1.1350
EUR/USD stays afloat in the positive territory near 1.1350 as the greenback struggles to gather strength on retreating US T-bond yields. Focus remains on mounting inflationary pressures and upcoming central banks’ announcements.
GBP/USD holds its ground in the positive territory above 1.3600
GBP/USD holds above 1.3600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the dollar. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red in the early American session and the US Dollar Index edges lower toward 95.50.
Gold: Bullish breakout exposes November monthly high at 1,877.15
Spot gold trades above $1,840 a troy ounce, at levels last seen in November 2021. The bright metal soared through the American session amid persistent concerns about inflation and volatile US government bond yields.
Shiba Inu price has a good chance to surge to $0.000040
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. FXStreet's analysts evaluate why SHIB could advance further.
Yields everywhere are rising too far, too fast: Could we expect them to settle down?
Today we get housing starts and permits, but expectations are running low because of Omicron and bad weather. It’s not exactly an inspiring bit of data, anyway. In fact, the juicy data is from Canada, CPI today and retail sales on Friday. There is still chatter about a BoC hike next week.