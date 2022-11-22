The OECD warning that the UK faces years of stagnant growth has done little to dampen sentiment for the FTSE 100, with energy stocks leading the push higher.
FTSE 100 leads the gains despite OECD growth concerns
“European markets have provided an area of optimism today, with equities outperforming their US counterparts despite growth concerns raised by the OECD. Quite how much markets are listening to the OECD is questionable, with both the FTSE 100 and pound gaining ground despite claims that we will see a measly 0.2% 2024 after next year’s contraction. While the effects of Brexit have been largely masked by the Covid pandemic, the outlook remains bleak over our ability to grow our way out of this current crisis. Nonetheless, with the Bank of England likely to take a more accommodative stance once inflation is brought under control, the ability to predict when the UK returns to health will be reliant on driving down prices. Unfortunately, the OECD predict that the UK energy price cap will serve to lift inflation, thus limiting the ability to combat the stagflation that is expected to dominate 2023. ”
Saudi comments help drive energy outperformance
“Energy stocks have managed to push to the front of the queue today, with rising crude oil prices helping to lift the sector on both sides of the Atlantic. Yesterday’s comments from the Saudi Energy Minister have served to highlight their unwavering desire to lift energy prices, with the rebuttal of claims they planned to lift output also accompanied by a commitment to further reduce production if necessary. For oil traders, the importance of OPEC’s desire to support prices has been somewhat lessened thanks to a wave of Covid restrictions in China as Beijing cases reach record highs. The complete reopening of the Chinese economy does allow energy bulls a degree of optimism over the medium-term, but recent moves to remove restrictions look to be a false dawn for now. ”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.0250 Premium
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory above 1.0250 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. With Wall Street's main indexes starting the day in positive territory, the US Dollar is struggling to find demand, allowing the pair to cling to its daily gains.
GBP/USD struggles to clear 1.1900 hurdle
GBP/USD has gained traction and advanced above 1.1900 during the European session. Although the pair retreated slightly, it stays in positive territory with the US Dollar struggling to gather strength amid a positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment.
Gold stuck around $1,740 as Dollar bulls fight back Premium
The American Dollar lost steam on Tuesday, shedding some ground against its major rivals. XAUUSD recovered modestly throughout the first half of the day, reaching an intraday high of $1,748.81 a troy ounce.
XRP bucks bear market trend as Ripple gathers support against the SEC
SEC v. Ripple case has significantly influenced XRP price since the beginning of the legal battle in December 2020. With no updates from the court, Ripple’s legal counsel’s statement defending XRP and its position as a non-security is doing the rounds.
Renewed crackdowns in China raise the probability of recession everywhere
This week is a short one in the US because Thanksgiving comes on Thursday and while markets are open on Friday, lots of folks make it a 4-day weekend--trading will be thin in every class. We also get the S&P flash manufacturing and services PMI’s.