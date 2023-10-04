-
Japanese Yen spikes on suspected BoJ intervention, while RBNZ freeze rates.
-
Markets tumble as yields continue to rise.
-
Energy and utilities provide only hiding place, as traders await jobs data.
Japanese volatility dominated the Asian session, with a sharp spike in the Yen leading many to believe that the BoJ have stepped in to reverse the trend that took USDJPY to the 150 handle for the first time since October 2022. Recent warnings from Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki indicated that he was watching currency moves “cautiously”, and that seems to have finally resulted in action. While the government and BoJ have refused to confirm their hand in this latest volatility, their top currency diplomat Masato Kanda stated that he would not rule out any options on the FX front. Elsewhere, the overnight RBNZ rate decision saw New Zealand’s official cash rate stay steady at 5.5%, marking the third consecutive pause for the bank. With markets heading sharply lower on emerging economic risks, it seems highly likely that we are done with any further monetary tightening for the time being.
Markets have continued their downward spiral this week, as concerns over the surge in long-term bond yields continue to drive risk-off sentiment. While monetary tightening from the Western central banks has been overlooked on the expectation that we will soon see rates reverse lower, repeated higher-for-longer warnings from the Federal Reserve appear to have finally hit home. Rising energy prices and the prospective impact on inflation have helped drive long-term yields higher, with markets hit hard on the prospect of a subsequent prolonged economic crisis if we do not see rates come down anytime soon.
US markets remain at risk as long as yields move higher, with traders keeping a particularly close eye on energy prices in the meantime. Yesterday’s declines saw widespread losses throughout the S&P 500, where utilities and energy names provided the only glimmer of light in an otherwise sea of red. Yesterday’s JOLTS job opening data did little to help sentiment, with a jump in openings bringing concern of a potential negative turn for the jobs market. However, this notoriously volatile number will be less important than those released on Friday. In the meanwhile, we gear up for Friday’s jobs report through the ADP payrolls figure today, with any significant signs of weakness likely to bring additional risk-off sentiment.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0500 after US data
EUR/USD gained traction and rose above 1.0500 following a quiet Asian session on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that employment in the private sector increased at a much softer pace than expected in September, weighing on the USD and helping the pair edge higher.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2150 as USD continues to weaken
GBP/USD extended its daily rebound and advanced beyond 1.2150 on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays under bearish pressure after ADP reported that private sector employment rose by only 89,000 in September, allowing the pair to continue to push higher.
Gold holds above $1,820 as US yields retreat
Gold price erased its daily losses and stabilized slightly above $1,820 on Wednesday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated from the multi-year high it set at 4.9% and helped XAU/USD find support. Markets eye key data releases from the US.
Yield Protocol announces closure amid weak demand and regulatory challenges
Yield Protocol announces decision to shutter its operations. The closure of the lending platform comes as a result of weak demand and increased regulatory scrutiny.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Downside surprise could trigger US Dollar buying opportunity Premium
What goes up must come down – that adage has been relevant to the ISM Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) in the past six months, with data zigzagging between beats and misses.