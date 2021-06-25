As the focus broadens on inflation in the developmed markets space, some EM natios are already tightening. Rate decisions from the central banks of the UK and Mexico highlighted the ongoing debate on inflation risks. GBP lagged in G10 FX but the big mover was MXN, which benefited from a surprise rate hike. All currencies are higher against the US dollar, except for GBP. Kiwi and CHF are in the lead. The week concludes with top-tier US data, including the PCE report and consumer sentiment (more on core PCE below).
The BoE pushed back on speculation that higher inflation will lead to rate hikes in their rate decision. Rates were held unchanged as expected but the central bank also warned against “premature tightening” in a sign that they're in no rush to hike. The line and Andy Haldane's departing comments underscore the difference of opinion on how transitory inflation will be.
Mexico's central bank also entered the debate with an unexpected decision to raise rates to 4.25% from 4.00%. There was speculation they could hint at a future hikes, but the move remained a surprise, leading to a sharp jump in the peso. At the same time, the Banxico itself said risks were now balanced in a sign they see this as more of an insurance move than the start of a cycle.
All attention in the months ahead will be on the developments in inflation. This includes today's release of May US PCE report. The consensus is for headline inflation at 3.9% (from 3.6%) and core at 3.4% (from 3.1%). Upward surprises in CPI have failed to sustain rallies in the dollar with the market mostly siding on the 'transitory' debate but if numbers continue to beat, that will change.
The consumer will also be in focus with spending forecast up 0.4% in the PCE report. That will be followed by the UMich final sentiment report for June. The consensus is 86.5. One Fed speaker to watch will be Mester, who generally aligns with the FOMC leaders.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances after US PCE inflation
EUR/USD pressures weekly highs as US core PCE inflation jumped to 3.4% YoY in May, as expected. High yielding assets accelerate their advances to the detriment of the greenback, as government bond yields hold steady.
GBP/USD battles with 1.3900, still affected by BOE’s decision
GBP/USD remains depressed around 1.3900, pressured by the dovish BOE's surprise offsetting the renewed weakness in the US dollar. Worsening market mood amid Delta covid strain concerns weigh on the pound
XAU/USD rises towards key $1794 resistance ahead of US PCE inflation
Gold is picking up the bid tone in European trading, taking advantage of the retreat in the US Treasury yield and the dollar across the curve.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON ponders 25% advance
SafeMoon price has underperformed relative to top altcoins but is preparing for a move higher. A retest of the range low at $0.00000257 seems likely before SAFEMOON catapults.
US PCE inflation preview: Data likely to reaffirm FOMC's hawkish tilt
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the PCE inflation report on Friday, June 25. Markets expect the Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, to rise to 3.4% on a yearly basis in May from 3.1% in April.