Oil (CL) has ended wave ((4)) pullback on June 7 at 65.24. Since then, it has rallied and surpassed 50% of the drop that began on June 6. We saw the highest point at the price of 76.98 and it had a strong bearish reaction in clear 3 waves (A), (B) and (C) forming a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Wave (A) was an impulse that fell to 70.76. The rally from there was corrective in 7 swings reaching 76.4% Fibonacci retracement to terminate wave (B) at 75.52. Afterwards, Oil continues dropping forming another impulse that concluded wave (C) of ((4)) at 65.24. Down from wave (B), wave 1 ended at 71.68 and rally in wave 2 ended at 72.93. Oil then resumes lower in wave 3 towards 65.63, rally in wave 4 ended at 67.40, and final leg wave 5 ended at 65.24.
Oil has started to rally in wave ((5)). The bounce from wave ((4)) low at 65.24 looks impulsive. Wave ((i)) ended at 67.65 and the correction as wave ((ii)) ended 66.45. The rally continues and wave ((iii)) completed at 70.51. Wave ((iv)) pullback dropped toward 69.87 and from there, oil extends higher again. Near term, we expect a marginal high to complete wave ((v)). This should complete wave 1 in larger degree and see a pullback in 3 swings at least before the rally resumes. As far as July 20 pivot low at 65.24 remains intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for more upside.
Oil 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
CL #F Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.1800 on confirmed death-cross, focus on PMI
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1800 ahead of the Eurozone PMI reports. The euro remains weighed down by the ECB’s dovish bias and covid woes but a cautious optimism seems to put a floor under the prices. The pair confirmed a death cross on the daily chart, backing the bearish view.
GBP/USD: Weaker below 1.38 amid covid, Brexit woes, ahead of UK data
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.3800 amid looming Brexit and covid concerns. Ireland’s DUP leader threatens to overrule border checks if PM signs NI protocol. UK coronavirus death toll stays firmer, return of lockdown feared. UK Retail Sales, PMI awaited.
Gold drops back towards $1800 as USD catches a fresh bid
Gold price has returned to the red zone once again after a temporary reversal seen on Thursday, as a test of the sub-$1800 levels keeps calling. Gold price is holding the lower ground while approaching the $1800 mark, as the US dollar catches a fresh bid amid a mixed action in the Asian equities.
Bitcoin price jumps as JP Morgan plans to offer retail clients access to cryptocurrency funds
AUD/USD is holding onto minor gains, having quickly retraced from four-day highs of 0.7402 reached in early Asia. AUD/USD turns south after facing rejection at the 200-HMA. Bulls now defend the 21-HMA, as RSI holds above 50.00. Escalating covid concerns cap the upside in the aussie.
Wall Street Update: Airlines take off, banks pay out, while jobless claims jump
Stock markets are in a calm mood ahead of the open on Thursday as the whipsaw of the last few sessions looks to have parted for calmer seas. So it begins for financial stocks who had their dividend restrictions lifted recently, with Bank of America increasing its dividend to a 2% yield.