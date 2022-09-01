Short Term Elliott Wave View in Silver suggests rally to 19.43 ended wave 2. Wave 3 lower is in progress to complete a cycle from August 14th, 2022 high. Internal subdivision of wave 2 unfolded as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave 1, wave (a) ended at 19.09 and pullback in wave (b) ended at 18.78. XAGUSD extended higher in wave (c) of ((w)) towards 19.28. Connector wave ((x)) completed as a zigzag correction at 18.93. The metal then resumed the rally in wave (a) ended at 19.40 and pullback in wave (b) finished at 19.07 Final leg higher wave (c) ended at 19.43 which ended wave ((y)) of 2.
Silver turned lower in wave 3. Internal subdivision in wave ((i)) unfolded as an impulse. Down from wave 2, wave (i) ended at 18.81 and bounce in wave (ii) ended at 18.92. Silver extended lower in wave (iii) at 18.56. A shallow bounce completed wave (iv) at 18.69. Last leg lower ended at 18.50 completing wave (v) of ((i)). Then market rally ending wave ((ii)) as a flat correction at 19.91.
Wave ((iii)) already has started and wave (i) ended at 18.63 and corrective wave (ii) at 18.84. XAGUSD continued falling and we can already see 5 swings lower from wave (ii). We are expecting to break 17.70 to complete an impulse as wave (iii), then a corrective bounce as wave (iv) and continue lower end wave (v) and also wave ((iii)). Therefore, silver should see more downside as far as pivot at 19.43 high stays intact, expect that any rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.
Silver (XAG/USD) 45 minutes Elliott Wave chart
Silver (XAG/USD) Elliott Wave video
EUR/USD steadies near 0.9950 as dollar rally loses steam
EUR/USD has staged a rebound and climbed to the 0.9950 area after having declined toward 0.9900. The US Dollar Index, which touched a fresh multi-decade high near 110.00, erased a portion of its daily gains but the pair remains on track to post large daily losses.
GBP/USD rebounds from multi-year lows, trades near 1.1550
After having slumped to its weakest level in over two years at 1.1500, GBP/USD recovered to 1.1550 but looks to close the fifth straight day in negative territory. The risk-averse market environment and the upbeat US data helps the dollar continue to outperform its rivals.
Gold targeting the year low at $1,680.82
Gold broke below the $1,700 threshold and fell to a fresh one-month low of $1,688.71. Concerns about slowing global growth and inflation maintained speculative interest on the defensive and away from riskier assets, moreover after China's lockdown.
Bitcoin price reveals spread-eagle between stakeholders
Bitcoin pulls back to support as traders prepare for Friday’s US job’s report. BTC ends up being divided into two opposing camps. Expect to see a possible drop further below $20K as bulls are the ones more likely to get washed out.
Watch out below if AAPL breaks $156
Apple (AAPL) stock continued its recent run of poor form as the stock once again closed lower on Wednesday. Apple has now registered three straight days of losses.