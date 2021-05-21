Short term Elliott Wave View in EURUSD suggests the rally from March 31, 2021 low is unfolding as a 5 waves nesting impulse Elliott wave structure. Up from March 31 low, wave (1) ended at 1.215 and pullback in wave (2) ended at 1.1984. Wave (3) is now in progress with subdivision as 5 waves in lesser degree. Up from wave (2) low, wave ((i)) ended at 1.2181, and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 1.205. Wave ((iii)) ended at 1.224, and wave ((iv)) dips ended at 1.2158.
Near term, expect 1 more push higher above wave ((iii)) to end wave ((v)). This last move higher should also complete wave 1 of (3) as a leading diagonal. Afterwards, pair should pullback in wave 2 to correct cycle from May 5 low before pair resumes the rally higher. As far as wave (2) low pivot at 1.1984 remains intact during wave 2 pullback, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing and pair to extend to the upside. Potential target for wave (3) higher is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave (1). That area comes at 1.242 – 1.27.
EURUSD 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart
EURUSD Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2200 ahead of key PMI figures
EUR/USD remains side-lined around multi-day high above 1.2200. US dollar consolidates recent losses amid a small pick-up in yields. Markets remain indecisive after US Jobless Claims propelled risk-on mood. Eurozone, US PMIs eyed for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4200 ahead of UK Retail Sales/ PMIs
GBP/USD pair remains subdued ahead of the key UK data, keeping its range below 1.4200. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid mixed market mood. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks and Fed tapering anxiety weighs on the sentiment. UK Retail Sales are likely to see a massive jump on an annualized basis last month.
Gold extends bounce off $1,870 as traders embrace for PMIs
Gold (XAU/USD) trims intraday losses following its U-turn from $1,870.44, down 0.05% around $1,876.30 by the press time of pre-European session trading. Gold buyers seem to recollect Thursday’s upbeat sentiment ahead of the key data from EU, UK & US.
Cardano to be a leader in the next crypto rally
Cardano price recovered the 50D SMA on a day when most of the cryptocurrencies were struggling to regain their 200D SMA. It is a notable demonstration of relative strength and solidifies ADA as a leader for the next wave of buying in the crypto market.
Will Friday data disappoint FX traders?
Friday will be a busy day for forex traders with PMIs and retail sales reports scheduled for release from all corners of the world. Currencies are trading strongly ahead of these reports with investors looking forward to good data.