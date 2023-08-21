In this video I want to give you a quick update on the EEM (Emerging markets) and how I think market can unfold in next few months from an Elliott Wave perspective, and what may happen with the USD Index. The fact is that USd are not flowing into the emerging markets much lately due to higher US rates , but if FED is really going to stop the hawkish cycle then outflows may again show up and some for USD can flow into emerging markets, which can be positive for the EEM looking forward. Technically we have a nice a-b-c in play, so gains can show up after c is done.

