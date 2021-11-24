Crude oil found support in the last 24 hours despite an official announcement by the White House that it will release crude oil reserves. So that action might have already been priced in if we consider that market was lower before that. Also, OPEC may change its strategy that will allow oil to stay supported.
From an Elliott Wave perspective, we have seen a nice intraday reversal higher which now suggests that energy completed a corrective wave 4) at 74.70 horizontal support that we talked about last time. As such, further strength can be considered, especially if also 80.70 is broken.
Crude oil 4h Elliott Wave analysis
Check more of our analysis for currencies and cryptos in members-only area. Visit EW-Forecast for details!
By using www.ew-forecast.com website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.ew-forecast.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower toward 1.1200 after uninspiring German data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure in the European session and closes in on 1.1200 after the IFO surveys showed that the business sentiment has weakened in November in Germany. Investors await high-tier US data releases and the minutes of the FOMC's November meeting.
GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3400 amid Brexit woes
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3400 amid a broadly firmer US dollar and risk-off mood. EU's Šefčovič signals Brexit deadlock will prevail in 2021. UK PMIs keep BOE rate hike odds on the table. Focus on US data, Fed minutes.
Gold moves away from three-week low, remains below $1,800 Premium
Gold remains on the back foot around 13-day low, keeps 200-DMA breakdown. US President Biden’s nominations for Fed positions fuel rate hike odds and yields. Covid fears, strong DXY exert additional downside pressure ahead of a long economic calendar.
Ethereum price to provide sell opportunity before ETH crashes 20%
ETH price looks ready for a minor upswing as it bounces off a crucial support area. This upswing is likely to propel ETH up to a recent swing high. If the asset fails to produce a higher high, investors can expect a retracement.
Black Friday 2021 Discounts!
Do you want to take your trading skills to the next level? Now you have a chance of leaping forward at attractive introductory rates. For Black Friday, FXStreet is offering discounts of up to 50% on its upgraded Premium plans.