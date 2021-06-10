- At today's ECB meeting the ECB maintained its 'significant' higher PEPP purchase pace in Q3. Given the relatively upbeat change in the growth and inflation assessment, this was a slight surprise to us.
- President Lagarde mentioned the observed financial market tightening with reference to the bond market sell-off in May and the risk of spill-overs to financing conditions for households and non-financial corporations, which so far had remained broadly stable. To square this assessment with the ECB decision this makes us conclude, that ECB took the decision to maintain the significantly higher PEPP purchase rate from a risk perspective and not as much from a economic perspective.
- ECB fully changed the growth risk assessment to 'broadly balanced'
- The staff proposal saw broad agreement, and the introductory statement had unanimous support amid GC members. This leads us to conclude that the dovish camp currently has the upper hand while divisions persist. A bigger 'battle' looms at the September meeting. The big question remains when markets will test this message of unity and low volatility hypothesis as it will become evident that a major PEPP discussion will take place in September, in the absence of adverse events.
- Extending the 'significant' purchase pace into Q3, with some slowdown due to seasonal factors, will either lead to a quick tapering in Q4 21 and Q1 22 or that ECB PEPP purchases may be conducted beyond March 2022 as well.
- Amid the US CPI figure released at 14:30 CET that also had to be digested by markets, EGB yields were broadly unchanged during the press conference. The staff projections caused a mildly positive reaction in the FX space.
Erring on the side of caution despite brighter economic outlook
President Lagarde presented a more optimistic economic outlook given the progress on the vaccination campaign and substantial additional fiscal policy measures (NGEU and US packages). Both the growth and inflation projections for 2021 and 2022 were revised up significantly, accompanied by higher core inflation forecasts. ECB expects a further acceleration in economic activity in H2 21 on the back of a pick-up in consumer spending, strong global demand and accommodative fiscal and monetary policies. Growth risks are now seen as broadly balanced, but uncertainties remain regarding the course of the pandemic and how the economy responds after reopening.
A gradual increase in underlying inflation pressures is envisioned in the coming years, not least owing to supply constraints and strengthening domestic demand. That said, ECB still sees headline inflation increases during 2021 as transitory, with HICP remaining below target in 2022 and 2023. For a more sustained rise in price pressures, a tighter labour market and higher wages remain the missing ingredients. We agree with the ECB on that point and see few evidence that core inflation is about to return to the highs preceding the Global Financial Crisis on a sustained basis (see Research Euro Area - Mind the inflation gap, 8 June)
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from lows after dovish ECB, strong CPI
EUR/USD has bounced and is trading closer to 1.22. Earlier, the ECB prolonged its high pace of bond buys and US CPI hit 5% YoY in May, beating estimates.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41, shrugging off strong US CPI
GBP/USD has been extending its recovery above 1.41. The dollar is unable to take advantage of robust US inflation figures. Headline CPI jumped to 5% YoY, above 4.7% expected.
XAU/USD off lows, not out of the woods yet
Gold remains pressured for third consecutive day as sellers attack weekly bottom. Treasury yields stays offered but King dollar stays firmer.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally
Shiba Inu price decline has not been matched by increasing volume, suggesting it is not token specific. ShibaSwap decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) in testing mode, to be released to the public soon.
GameStop Corp trades flat ahead of its annual shareholder meeting
NYSE:GME gained 0.85% amidst an unsettled day for the broader markets. GameStop announces a corporate shakeup that sees Ryan Cohen takeover as Chairman of the Board.