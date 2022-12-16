Europe
We’ve seen further weakness in European markets today, with the DAX falling to five-week lows and the FTSE100 to four-week lows, as the fallout from yesterday’s hawkish pivot from the European Central Bank continues to ripple through the market. These concerns have been exacerbated by further hawkish interventions from ECB insiders doubling down on that narrative who suggest the prospect of at least another three times in a row.
The DAX has fallen to its lowest levels in 5 weeks, while the FTSE100 is tracking 4-week lows, as investors come to terms with the prospect of higher inflation and higher rates for longer.
On the day, rising recession concerns prompted declines across the board after November retail sales missed expectations, with non-store retailers underperforming due to Royal Mail strikes impacting on online sales, with Black Friday not offering much of a boost.
Food shopping was the only area that saw any sort of growth, although that hasn’t really helped Ocado which has slipped back sharply and is amongst the worst performers this week.
A sharp rise in UK gilt yields also appears to be weighing on house builders, with the likes of Persimmon, and Taylor Wimpey underperforming, with Rightmove shares also under pressure, over concern around higher mortgage rates.
On the plus side, banks are outperforming on the back of hopes of better margins, however that comes with the sting of potentially higher provisions for non-performing loans if the economy slips into recession, and underperforms into 2023.
Investors seem unimpressed by the announcement from BT Group that they are looking to merge its global and enterprise units into a single entity in an attempt to save £100m a year.
US
US markets have continued where they left off yesterday, taking their cues from weakness in European markets, as they look to close lower for the second week in a row.
Adobe shares have edged higher after maintaining its forecast for the new fiscal year. The shares took a dive at the end of Q3 when the company downgraded its Q4 revenue numbers. These came in as expected at $4.53bn yesterday, while profits beat expectations, coming in at $3.60c a share. On guidance Adobe said they expected revenues of $4.6bn to $4.64bn for Q1, while keeping its full estimates unchanged.
Reports are also emerging that Goldman Sachs could be set to cut 4,000 people as it looks to improve its financial performance against the backdrop of a much tougher economic outlook.
Novavax shares have plunged after announcing that it would be offering 6.5m shares at $10 each. The company has been struggling against its stronger peers for some time now. Earlier this week the shares fell after it announced it had cut its vaccine supply to the UK. Coming on the back of repeated delays to its vaccine and the company has struggled to stay relevant in what has been a tough year for the share price.
FX
The pound is slightly weaker after a disappointing set of November retail sales numbers which saw a decline of -0.4%, missing expectations of a gain of 0.3%, although the October number was revised higher to 0.9%. The latest flash PMIs for December pointed to further weakness in the manufacturing sector, falling to 44.7, however services rebounded to 50, from 48.8, although given the strikes we’ve seen so far this month, this number is likely to fall back when the final numbers are released in January.
The shift in stance on the part of the ECB yesterday has seen a much firmer tone on the part of the euro over the past couple of days.
Commodities
A surge in covid cases which is now impairing any rebound in the Chinese economy, along with rising concerns that central banks will trigger a sharper global slowdown is weighing on prices as we head into the weekend. Oil prices are still on course to finish the week higher, however softer US data yesterday and rising recession risk are pulling prices off their highs of the week.
The sharp fall below $1,800 an ounce has slightly undermined the bullish narrative that saw prices rise to their highest levels since June earlier this week. The sharp rise in European yields along with the resilience of the US dollar appears to be weighing on the yellow metal and could see it drift back to the lows last week, unless it can recover the $1,800 level quickly.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0600 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.0600 on Friday after having recovered toward 1.0650 with the initial reaction to dismal US PMI data. The negative shift witnessed in risk mood helps the US Dollar gather strength and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2200 as US Dollar gathers strength
GBP/USD reversed its direction and turned negative on the day near 1.2150. The sharp decline witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes allows the US Dollar to gather strength as a safe haven against its major rivals and forces the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold holds near $1,790 after dismal US PMI data
Gold price edged lower after having climbed above $1,790 earlier in the session but remains on track to close the day in positive territory. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds above 3.5%, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.
Binance auditor Mazars suspends proof-of-reserves services for all crypto exchanges, here’s what this means
Binance proof-of-reserves report was created by global accounting firm Mazars, the auditor has now suspended all its services for crypto clients. Cryptocurrency exchange platforms KuCoin and Crypto.com were among the crypto clients of Mazars.
Wake Up Wall Street: Santa reindeers eaten by bears as option expiry awaits
We made it to the end of the week and it was certainly a lively one. All central banks were hawkish, not much for risk bulls to grab onto, and the penny finally dropped on Thursday with equity indices collapsing. Falls of 3% was the average for the major indices, and Friday looks no better.