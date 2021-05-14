Chaos Clinic for 5/14/2021





This week the S&P changed directions from up, to down - dramatically. Such changes are always due to changes in the electric fields affecting a market. This chart shows some of what was happening.



This chart shows last week and this week in the S&P futures. Plotted on the chart are electric field flux lines due to all the planets and the Moon. These flux lines are 45 degrees apart. Collectively these flux lines tend to be support and resistance levels. For example, at point A support came from the white flux line, labeled at the right as +Ph225. This means Pluto Helio on the 225 degree aspect. Scaling of price to degrees is 1 to 1, or a Wheel Of 360.



At B prices found support on the green Earth +Eh315 flux. Rising to aid this support was a magenta flux +Mh045 Mercury flux. This was a high energy repellor formed by Mercury square Earth helio. That repellor pushed prices up to point C. Right at that point there is an almost complete Mercury (magenta) and Moon (yellow) aspect. This held prices up into the Friday close, despite a very weak employment report.



Also in the area circled, there are two crossing two green lines, Eh045 and Jh315. This is the Earth Jupiter helio square. Earth - Jupiter is a very strong energy cycle since the strong gravity of Jupiter pulls much of the solar wind from the sun toward it. This is further explained in my report "Trading The Over Flight" available at MoneyTide.com.



Interestingly, the Earth Jupiter cycle is 399 days. The high at C is 411 days up from the March 23. 2020 low. That suggested a rally due for a correction.



The correction came this week, sending prices down 180 degrees on the Earth Jupiter flux, from C to D. Note the 4 increments of Earth flux lines from +Eh045 to +E225. That is a harmonic move due to Earth and Jupiter. Given the length of this cycle, it may have longer term implications.



Today's (5/13) fast rally came off point E, the intersection of a Moon and Pluto flux line. Today's rally was up 90 degrees on both the Moon and the Pluto flux. This cycle is one of the stronger Moon cycles in the S&P. All Moon cycles produce short term swings in the S&P.



