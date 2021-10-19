The DXY broke yesterday with a bear flag in what seems to be a pullback from the 94.50 level (March 2020 lows). I'm keeping a short term bearish bias in this market and looking for a pullback to my key level to play the next bearish leg in the USD.
There are 2 markets where I'm planning a possible sell on the USD; EURUSD and GBPUSD. Both have broken with significative levels and pullbacks here yield high probability setups.
Whatch this video to see how I'm playing them.
