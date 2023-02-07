DXY: Are the bears strong enough to lower the price to 97.307?

The current DXY structure suggests that we are at the end of a global corrective trend.
It is assumed that the bears form a triple zigzag pattern Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. It seems that the sub-waves Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ have already been completed.
In the near future, the price depreciation is expected to continue in the primary wave Ⓩ, it is also similar to the intermediate triple zigzag (W)-(X)-(Y)-(X)-(Z). The market is now in its sub-wave (Z).
The price may fall to 97.307. At that level, wave Ⓩ will be at 123.6 % of wave Ⓨ.
Let's consider an alternative scenario in which the last part of the bullish correction trend is being built – a triple zigzag w-x-y-x-z, in other words, wave z is being formed.
Wave z can take the form of a zigzag Ⓐ-Ⓑ-Ⓒ. The first impulse Ⓐ and the correction Ⓑ in the form of an intermediate double zigzag are already completed.
The entire wave z may end near 115.75. At that level, it will be at the 76.4% Fibonacci extension of wave y.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles near 1.0750, focus on ECB-speak, Powell
EUR/USD is consolidating gains near 1.0750 in the early European morning. The main currency pair is capitalizing on a broad-based US Dollar retreat, in the face of sluggish Treasury bond yields and a mild risk-on market profile. ECB commentary and Powell's speech eyed.
GBP/USD clings to gains around 1.2050 ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2050, preserving gains ahead of the London Open. The upbeat market mood and renewed Brexit optimism boes well for the Pound Sterling while the US Dollar retreats with Treasury yields ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech.
Gold encounters barricades around $1,875 as USD Index attempts recovery
Gold price (XAU/USD) is facing pressures in recovery extension above the critical resistance of $1,875.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has sensed selling interest as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has attempted a recovery after correcting to near 103.10.
Will Bitcoin price test $20,000 again?
Bitcoin price shows clear signs of distribution occurring on the four-hour chart, which indicates the possibility of a trend reversal. Moreover, BTC has been consolidating for more than two weeks with no direction in sight.
Central banks, markets and the economy: Three times wrongfooted
In the US, financial conditions have eased in recent months and weighed on the effectiveness of the Fed’s policy tightening. Jerome Powell recently gave the impression of not being too concerned, so markets rallied.