S&P 500 decline was driven by better than expected JOLTS and consumer confidence data, fuelling speculation that the Fed can now „afford“ to be more restrictive than would otherwise be the case. Not that the Fed would be on this flight plan – the focus is obviously on getting inflation under control. Giving it more than a really good try.
Today‘s action though points at a slower day ahead in stocks, and these are the key levels to watch in the continuing bear market downleg driven by misplaced macro bets. No, the Fed doesn‘t have the bulls‘ back this time.
Gold, silver and miners
Precious metals are taking it on the chin incrreasingly more – I‘m looking for further universal downside.
Crude oil
Crude oil bearish engulfing candle on sharply rising volume hints at more trouble to come short term, but this doesn‘t look as a truly bearish chart to me. Worth the wait on the long side.
Copper
Copper chart doesn‘t look pretty for the bulls, and should the low $3.40s give, the slide would quicken, no matter the bullish low stockpile fundamentals.
Bitcoin and Ethereum
Cryptos are standing out, and probably not in a good way. The question remains just when this upswing would be sold.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
