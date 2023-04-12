US Dollar: Jun '23 USD is Down at 101.730.
Energies: May '23 Crude is Up at 81.62.
Financials: The Jun '23 30-Year T-Bond is Down 8 ticks and trading at 132.04.
Indices: The Jun '23 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 40 ticks Higher and trading at 4144.00.
Gold: The Apr'23 Gold contract is trading Up at 2024.50. Gold is 54 ticks Higher than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is a nearly correlated market. The USD is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30 Year T-Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is Higher, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. At the present time Asia is trading Higher with the exception of the Hang Seng and Singapore exchanges which are Lower. All of Europe is trading Higher. .
Possible challenges to traders today
-
CPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
CPI y/y is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Core CPI m/m is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Crude Oil Inventories is out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
10-y Bond Auction starts at 1 PM EST. Major.
-
FOMC Meeting Minutes is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
-
Federal Budget Balance is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN migrated Lower at around 8:50 AM EST but at the same time the S&P hit a Low. If you look at the charts below the ZN gave a signal at around 8:50 AM and the ZN continued its Downward trend. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. S&P hit a Low at around 8:50 AM and migrated Higher. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Short opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Jun '23. The S&P contract is also Jun' 23. I've changed the format to filled Candlesticks (not hollow) such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Jun 2023 - 4/11/23
S&P - Jun 2023 - 4/11/23
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the indices was correlated that way. The Dow veered to the Upside but the other indices did not. The S&P was in positive territory for most of the session but in the final minutes drifted Lower. The Dow closed Higher by 98 points, the S&P dropped by 1 point and the Nasdaq was Lower by 52. Today we are dealing with a nearly correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
So yesterday was the first real trading day if you omit Easter Monday as a holiday. The Dow traded Higher by 98 points and I think this was the fourth or fifth session with the Dow trading Higher. We suggested an Upside Day as the USD and Crude were both trading Lower and that usually reflects an Upside Day. It was mainly an Upside Day as the Dow closed Higher and the S&P was off by one point. The Nasdaq dropped 52 points. We didn't have much ion the way of economic news yesterday, that changes today as we have all flavors of CPI being reported as well as Crude Oil inventories and the FOMC Meeting Minutes which may reveal what is in the Fed's mind the next time they meet. Will this correlate the markets to the Upside? As in all things, only time will tell.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looking at 1.1000 as US Dollar remains under pressure Premium
EUR/USD posted the highest daily close in a year but remained below 1.1000. The outlook looks positive for the Euro as the US Dollar remains under pressure following US consumer inflation data and the FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD prints fresh weekly highs after FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.2500, holding firm to daily gain after the Federal Reserve released the minutes of the March meeting, containing no surprises. The US Dollar remains under pressure after softer-than-expected CPI data from the US.
Gold: Buyers keep defending $2,000, but risk appetite limits gains Premium
Gold soared ahead of Wall Street’s opening and traded as high as $2,028.31 a troy ounce but retraced gains and now hovers around $2,007.
Bitcoin price refutes Warren Buffet's “gambling token” critique
Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, has been targeted by one of the world's biggest investors Warren Buffet for a long time now.
US March CPI: Glass half something
Bottom line: Inflation still remains too hot for the Fed's liking. The core CPI has been above 5% YoY for 16 consecutive months, and over the first three months of 2023, core consumer prices have risen at an equally hot 5.1% rate.