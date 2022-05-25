US equities continued falling as more companies continued publishing weak results. On Tuesday, the sell-off was triggered by the weak forward guidance by Snap. Today, the main company that is moving the market is Dick’s Sporting Goods. The firm’s stock price crashed by more than 17% after it published strong results and a weak forward guidance. It expects to earn between $9.15 and $11.70 per share, down from the previous $11.70 and $13.10. Stocks also declined ahead of key companies like Nvidia, Box, Workday, Splunk, and Williams-Sonoma. Futures tied to the Dow Jones rose by $136 while those tied to the Nasdaq fell by $75.
The New Zealand dollar rose and then pulled back after the RBNZ delivered its interest rate decision. The bank decided to hike interest rate by 0.50% as most analysts were expecting. It also signaled that it will continue hiking interest rates in a bid to lower inflation to between 2% and 3%. The decision came at a time when the country’s economy is doing well. Inflation has risen while household balance sheets have moved to the highest level in years. Analysts now expect that the RBNZ will deliver at least 3 more hikes this year.
The euro declined slightly after several economic data from Europe. In Germany, data by Destatis revealed that the economy expanded by 4.0% in Q1 from 1.8% in the previous quarter. On a month-on-month basis, the country’s economy expanded by 0.2%. Further data from Sweden showed that the producer price index (PPI) declined slightly to 23.8%. It also declined after Klaas Knot of the ECB said that a 0.50% rate hike will not be possible in July. The other key events to watch during the American session are crude oil inventories from the US and FOMC minutes.
EUR/USD
The EURUSD pair declined to a low of 1.0660, which is lower than this week’s high of 1.0742. The pair retested the important support at 1.0646, which was the highest level on May 4. It has moved above the 25-day moving average while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Stochastic Oscillator have been falling. Therefore, the pair will likely resume the bullish trend as bulls target the key resistance at 1.0740.
GBP/USD
The GBPUSD pair declined to a low of 1.2492, which was the lowest level since Tuesday. The pair moved above the 25-day moving average. It is also slightly above the important support level at 1.2400. It has moved slightly below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. The RSI has moved along the ascending trendline. Therefore, the pair will likely keep falling during the American session.
ETH/USD
The ETHUSD pair moved sideways as the crypto consolidation continued. The pair is trading at 1,945. It has been in this range for a while. It has formed a triangle pattern that is shown in blue. The Relative Strength Index has moved below 50. The pair will likely remain in this range during the American session.
General Risk Warning for FX & CFD Trading. FX & CFDs are leveraged products. Trading in FX & CFDs related to foreign exchange, commodities, financial indices and other underlying variables, carry a high level of risk and can result in the loss of all of your investment. As such, FX & CFDs may not be appropriate for all investors. You should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Before deciding to trade, you should become aware of all the risks associated with FX & CFD trading, and seek advice from an independent and suitably licensed financial advisor. Under no circumstances shall we have any liability to any person or entity for (a) any loss or damage in whole or part caused by, resulting from, or relating to any transactions related to FX or CFDs or (b) any direct, indirect, special, consequential or incidental damages whatsoever.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers modestly, trades below 1.0700
EUR/USD has recovered modestly after having dropped to a fresh daily low below 1.0650 in the early American session. With Wall Street's main indexes trading in positive territory, the dollar is struggling to continue to gather strength before the Fed publishes the May minutes.
GBP/USD reclaims 1.2500, erases daily losses
GBP/USD has regained its traction in the second half of the day and advanced toward the 1.2550 area. The improving risk sentiment seems to be limiting the dollar's gains and helping the pair push higher ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Gold retreats to $1,850 as US yields rebound
Gold has turned south in the American session and retreated to the $1,850 area. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield recovered into positive territory following an earlier decline, causing XAU/USD to stay under bearish pressure.
Terra’s LUNA fork could happen tomorrow, here’s how you need to prepare
Terra’s LUNA 2.0 testnet is now live, the snapshot could happen on May 26 and the mainnet launch is expected to occur as soon as Friday, May 27, thus completing the LUNA fork.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!