USD/JPY bounces off key floor
The US dollar recovered after surprisingly robust jobs data in April. Coming off this year’s high of 137.80, the pair is looking to preserve its gains without losing more ground. 133.50 at the base of the previous rally is an important level to keep the directional bias upward, as its breach would dent the optimism and force buyers to bail out. The RSI’s oversold condition has attracted some bargain hunters and 135.50 is the first obstacle to lift. A close above 137.80 would resume the uptrend in the medium-term.
EUR/CAD to test daily support
The Canadian dollar soared after April’s jobs number smashed expectations. A break below the confluence of the recent swing low of 1.4840 and the 20-day SMA triggered a new round of liquidation of leveraged short-term positions. The daily support of 1.4620 is a key level to prevent a deeper correction. An oversold RSI might trigger a ‘buy-the-dips’ behaviour. 1.4900 is a fresh resistance and the double top at 1.5100 which coincides with the September 2021 high is a major ceiling should the bulls manage to make their way back.
Dow Jones 30 jumps back
The Dow Jones 30 rallies as Apple's solid results eased worries about a recession. A combination of fresh selling and profit-taking have made this year’s highs around 34300 a solid supply zone. A fall below the recent low of 33300 and the 30-day SMA has put the bulls under pressure, but with layers of support underneath, this is likely to be a consolidation rather than a bearish reversal. 32900 from the late March breakout rally saw strong support and 33800 is the resistance to lift before the rebound could gain traction.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.1050 ahead of EU Sentix data
EUR/USD is extending gains toward 1.1050, having found support well above 1.1000 early Monday. The pair is trading on the front foot as the US Dollar is looking vulnerable yet again amid looming US default fears and the banking sector crisis. EU Sentix data awaited.
GBP/USD holds higher ground near 1.2650
GBP/USD gains traction for the fourth straight day and climbs to a fresh one-year high above 1.2650 on Monday. Dovish Fed expectations keep the USD depressed and remain supportive of the ongoing move up. The focus remains on the Fed's Loan Officers Survey.
Gold: Rebound approaches $2,050 as US data looms
Gold price is reversing its corrective pullback, heading toward $2,050 in early Europe. The precious metal benefits from the softer US Dollar and the market’s cautious optimism as traders prepare for the key US banks lending and inflation data.
The Ethereum Foundation just sold $30M in Ether — But will ETH price fall this time?
On May 6, Ethereum Foundation transferred nearly $30 million in Ether to the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange, causing jitters in the market about a potential selloff event.
The Week Ahead - Bank of England, UK Q1 GDP, and US CPI
With the Fed having raised rates again last week by 25bps, this week’s April CPI numbers are likely to be a key benchmark feeding into whether the next meeting will see the Fed hit the pause button and keep rates unchanged after several meetings of consecutive hikes.