Emini S&P 500, Nasdaq, Emini Dow Jones
Emini S&P September started last week with a buy signal & gained another 70 points, reaching next targets of 4320/23 & 4340/45 on Friday. A new all time high at 4347.
Nasdaq September finally beat the next target of 14590/600 after a short consolidation in the bull trend hitting the next target of 14660/680.
Emini Dow Jones September consolidated at the start of last week allowing us to buy into longs at best support at 34130/100. This worked perfectly with a 600 tick bounce to the next target of 34500/510, then 34652 & as far as the June high at 34700 on Friday.
Today’s analysis
Emini S&P higher to the next targets of 4320/23 & 4340/45 as predicted.
No sell signal despite severely oversold conditions so we must assume the downside will be limited in the strong bull trend. First support at 4300/4295, 2nd support at 4270/65.
Nasdaq holding first support at 14460/440 to target 14550, 14590/600 & 14660/680. Further gains are expected to 14750/800 & 14940/990.
The downside should be limited in the strong bull trend. First support at 14610/580. Second support at 14510/470.
Emini Dow Jones September retests the June high for the September contract at 34700/720. A break higher targets.
Downside is likely to be limited with minor support at 34660/630 & again at 34460/430, best support at 34320/280. but longs need stops below 34200.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to lows near 1.1850 as USD rebounds
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground around 1.1850, as the US dollar rebounds amid a mixed market mood. The pair reverses NFP-led gains amid dismal Caixin Chinese Services PMI. Investors remain unnerved ahead of the ECB's special strategy meeting and FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD: Defensive above 1.3800, UK PM Johnson’s plan for final unlock eyed
GBP/USD consolidates Friday’s gains above 1.3800 but bears stay cautious ahead of the key speech. UK PM Johnson is expected to ease mask mandate on update over “Freedom Day” restrictions. DUP leader cited UK-NI tussles due to Brexit, UK’s Frost downplays sausage war delay. UK Services PMI eyed.
Gold steadies near $1,790 amid mixed concerns, light trading
Gold struggles to extend three-day run-up, picks up bids of late. Risk appetite sours as traders await Fed minutes to confirm a reduction in rate hike bets. US holiday, light calendar elsewhere signal subdued markets ahead.
Dogecoin price fails to rally as Elon Musk shifts allegiances to ‘Baby Doge Coin’
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a narrow range as investors move to newer meme coins. This range-bound move for DOGE is similar to what other similar cryptocurrencies are experiencing as the hype around them wither away.
US Nonfarm Payrolls: June pleases everyone
American job creation forged ahead in June and, for a month at least, may have threaded the cross-currents of the economy, fast enough to set aside a labor market stall and temper wage increases but not so excessive to excite talk of a bond taper.