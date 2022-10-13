Part 1) introduction
VolatilityMarkets suggests trend-inspired trades that capitalize on market trends.
In the short term Dollar/Yen has been negatively accelerating lower. In the long term Dollar/Yen has been accelerating higher. With the long term trend being the stronger of the two, we propose a long trade idea with a one week time horizon.
Part 2) trade idea details
Buy $ 262,504 USD, or 2.63 lots of Dollar/Yen, take profit at ¥ 147.2815 level with 49.97% odds for a $ 1,000 USD gain, stop out at ¥ 146.1633 with 50.0% odds for a $ 1,000 USD loss
Part 3) USD/JPY trend analysis
USDJPY last price was ¥ 146.7223. The long term trend accelerating higher is stronger than the short term trend negatively accelerating lower. This trade goes long when price has been moving higher and accelerating over the past 20 days.
Part 4) USD/JPY value analysis
Over the past 20 days, the USDJPY price increased 15 days and decreased 5 days. For every up day, there were 0.33 down days. The average return on days where the price increased is 0.216% The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.1794% Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 0.0236% percent. Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.0012% percent.
Part 5) USD/JPY Worst/Best case scenario analysis
Within 1 week, our worst case scenario where we are 95% certain that this level won't trade for USDJPY, is $ 1.450905 , and the best case scenario overnight is $ 1.48354 . levels outside of this range are unlikely, but still possible, to trade. We are 50% confident that $ 1.461633 could trade and that $ 1.472815 could trade. These levels are within statistical probability.
Key Takeaways:
-
Price today ¥ 146.7223
-
Over the past 20 days, the USDJPY price increased 15 days and decreased 5 Days.
-
For every up day, there were 0.33 down days.
-
The average return on days where the price increased is 0.216%.
-
The average return on days where the price decreased is -0.1794%.
-
Over the past 20 Days, the price has increased by 0.0236% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, the average return per day has been 0.0012% percent.
-
Over the past 20 days, The price has on average been accelerating: 0.0002¥ per day higher.
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by -0.0458 ¥.
-
Over the last session, the price decreased by -0.0003 %.
-
Over the last session, the price decelerated by -0.828¥.
Volatility Markets provides trend following trade ideas for momentum traders. The Volatility Markets Newswire measures the direction and acceleration of a security and then structures a trade idea to capitalize on the trend. While trends have been shown to exist in markets over the past 100 years, they are no guarantee of future asset prices. You should take these ideas lightly and at your own risk.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 0.9700 from two-week lows
EUR/USD has staged a rebound toward 0.9700 after having declined to its weakest level in nearly two weeks at 0.9634 with the initial reaction to the US inflation data. Core CPI on a monthly basis rose 0.6% in September, surpassing the market expectation of 0.5%.
GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.1200 despite dollar strength
GBP/USD has retreated from the weekly high it touched near 1.1300 but managed to stabilize near 1.1200. Although the dollar gathered strength on hot September CPI data, the British pound stays resilient on expectations that the UK government will adjust the mini budget.
Gold trades deep in red near $1,650
Gold suffered heavy losses and fell to its lowest level in more than 10 days near $1,640 before recovering to the $1,650 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which rose nearly 4% with the initial reaction to US inflation data, is still up 2% on the day, capping XAU/USD's rebound.
Analyst predicts massive breakout in crypto, BTC to $10,000 or $29,000?
Justin Bennett, a crypto analyst observed the trend in the crypto market capitalization excluding Bitcoin and predicted a massive breakout.
MRNA jumps on Merck (MRK) option
Moderna was one of the hot stocks of the covid era before eventually winding down as it appeared we had finally overcome the scourge of covid.