- The USD Index (DXY) kept a side-lined theme this week.
- US yields traded in a mixed fashion ahead of the Fed meeting.
- Investors now see a May rate cut as more likely.
In line with most of the FX universe, the Greenback navigated choppy waters this past week around the 103.20 zone when tracked by the USD Index (DXY).
A rate cut in March now seems off the table
As usual in past sessions, firmer-than-estimated results from key US fundamentals maintained a generally constructive view on the US Dollar this week.
In fact, encouraging readings from Retail Sales, flash Q4 GDP Growth Rate and the Trade Balance have all lent support to the idea that the first interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve intended for the month of March could now seem somewhat premature.
On the latter, the probability of a rate reduction in March shrank to around 45% when measured by CME Group’s FedWatch Tool vs. an increase to nearly 52% corresponding to May.
This unabated resilience of the US economy reinforced the increasing case for a “soft landing”. Coupled with the pick-up in CPI inflation figures in the last month of 2023 and the persevering strength of the domestic labour market all prompted Fed officials to start playing in favour of an interest rate cut, but later than anticipated, something that still appears at odds with investors’ belief.
The Fed now comes to the fore
FOMC Governor Chris Waller stated earlier in the month that the timing of interest rate cuts this year will depend on discussions within the Fed policy-setting panel. He emphasized that he would prefer not to initiate cuts until they were "reasonably convinced" that inflation had consistently approached the Fed's 2% target.
Similarly, his counterpart at the Atlanta Fed, Raphael Bostic, indicated a readiness to contemplate implementing interest rate reductions prior to July if there is "compelling" evidence of inflation slowing down more rapidly than initially anticipated. While reiterating the plan to commence rate cuts in the third quarter, he underscored the importance of exercising caution to avoid premature reductions that could potentially rekindle demand and inflationary pressure.
While the debate among market participants now seems to have moved to an interest rate cut in March or May, an unchanged decision at the January 31 event appears to be a done deal.
DXY daily chart
DXY technical outlook
Looking at the daily chart of the DXY index, we can see that immediate resistance is expected around the YTD high of 103.81 (January 23). This level is underpinned by the vicinity of the important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 103.49. Further up, we discover the December top of 104.26 (December 8 and 11), right before meeting the transitory 100-day SMA at 104.31. If the index exceeds this level, it might open the way for a rise toward the November top of 107.11 (November 1) after clearing the minor resistance at the weekly high of 106.10. (November 10).
However, if sellers regain the upper hand, there is an initial contention at the weekly low of 102.77 seen on January 24. The loss of this level should see no substantial support zone until the December low of 100.61 (December 28). If this level is crossed, the index may perhaps go on a downward trajectory toward the psychological 100.00 mark before edging lower to the 2023 bottom of 99.57. (July 14).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes near 1.0850 after US inflation data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.0850 in the American session on Friday. The USD struggles to find demand and helps the pair hold its ground after the data from the US showed that the annual core PCE inflation softened to 2.9% in December.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2750, looks to post small weekly gains
GBP/USD lost its traction and retreated below 1.2730 after rising above 1.2750 on soft US December core PCE inflation data in the early American session on Friday. On a weekly basis, GBP/USD remains on track to post marginal gains.
Gold fluctuates around $2,020 following US PCE inflation data
Gold continues to fluctuate around $2,020 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated toward 4.1% following the December PCE inflation data, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Bitcoin wallets show signs of capitulation as BTC price trades in tight range close to $40,000
Bitcoin price is range bound close to the psychologically important $40,000 level, nearly two weeks post Spot ETF approval by the US SEC. Retail traders holding less than 1 BTC have shed their holdings, evident by the decline in Bitcoin wallets since October 2023.
Federal Reserve to downplay chances of imminent action while holding rates steady
The dovish shift in Fed forecasts in December – with three rate cuts pencilled in for 2024 – incentivised the market to push even more aggressively in pricing cuts.