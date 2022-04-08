“The dollar is in strong form this afternoon, and European indices have recovered from Thursday’s decline.”
FTSE 100 springs back from Thursday’s losses
“The FTSE 100’s resilience is a welcome relief for UK investors. The index has bounced back from Thursday’s ex-dividend driven fall, and with mining stocks leading the way it is back on course for the recent highs. European markets generally are doing well, recouping some losses, but with the outlook so uncertain thanks to inflation and the Ukraine war this mood of optimism is unlikely to last. Next week’s ECB meeting will give investors more of a clue on how the central bank is looking at policy, even if no rate hikes are expected.”
Dollar index touches new two-year peak
“It’s all go for the greenback once again. After some hesitation in March the dollar appears to have rediscovered its forward momentum. Further Fed tightening seems to be the only sure thing around at the moment, and with CPI next week likely to deliver another surge in prices there is plenty of rationale to stick with long dollar trades it seems.”
EUR/USD rebounds after falling below 1.0850
EUR/USD dropped to its lowest level in a month below 1.0850 on Friday but managed to stage a rebound amid week-end flows. Nevertheless, the pair is down more than 100 pips since the beginning of the week and remains on track to register its lowest weekly close since May 2020.
GBP/USD recovers from multi-month lows, holds above 1.3000
GBP/USD has extended its slide on renewed dollar strength in the early American session and touched its weakest level since November 2020. The pair, however, managed to erase a portion of its daily losses and steadied above 1.3000.
Gold climbs toward $1,940 despite rising US yields
Gold continues to trade in the upper half of its weekly range above $1,930 on Friday. Although the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day, the risk-averse market environment is helping the yellow metal find demand.
How Dogecoin price will enter buy zone before 40% breakout
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Dogecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where DOGE could be heading next.
Gamestop continues to drop following its stock split announcement
NYSE:GME extended its decline on Thursday as the video game retailer and lead meme stock was down by nearly 10% earlier in the session. Shares of GME dropped by 4.24% and closed the trading day at $150.