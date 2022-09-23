In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these unique setups that we thought you’d find interesting.

Markets try to digest the central banks marathon and the FX intervention on the yen.

Dollar Index is on new, long-term highs.

Oil drops and aims for new, yearly lows.

EURUSD continues the move inside of the channel down formation. 0.95 looks more probable than parity at the moment.

Gold stays below the 1685 USD/oz resistance.

GBPJPY tries to create a double bottom formation on the long-term up trendline.

SP500 drops towards June lows.

DAX is currently testing an absolutely crucial horizontal support on the 12400. Breakout will mean the annihilation of the bullish defense lines.