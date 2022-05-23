The greenback ended the day mixed against majority of its peers on Friday as recovery in U.S. equities triggered unwinding of recent long usd positions.



Versus the Japanese yen, despite rebounding to 128.21 in Asian morning, price retreated to 127.54. The pair then gained to session highs at 128.29 in European morning before retreating in tandem with U.S. yields to 127.60 in New York afternoon.



The single currency retreated to 1.0556 in Asian morning before gaining to session highs of 1.0598 in European morning. The pair then erased intra-day gains and and later fell to intra-day low at 1.0534 in New York.



Reuters reported euro zone consumer confidence rose by 0.9 points in May from the April number, figures released on Friday showed.

The European Commission said a flash estimate showed euro zone consumer morale improved to -21.1 this month from -22.0 in April.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to -21.5.



The British pound remained under pressure in Asia and weakened to 1.2438 before rebounding to 1.2496 at European open. The pair then edged higher to 1.2500 in New York morning before retreating in tandem with euro to 1.2452. Price last traded at 1.2492 at the close.



Data to be released this week :



Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, U.S. national activity index and Canada Market Holiday on Monday.



New Zealand retail sales, Australia S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI, U.K. Rightmove house price, PSNB, PSNCR, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI, CBI distributive trade, France business climate, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI, Germany S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI, EU S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI, U.S. building permits, redbook, S&P Global manufacturing PMI, S&P Global services PMI , new home sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing on Tuesday.



Australia construction work done, New Zealand RBNZ interest rate decision, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, Germany GDP, Gfk consumer confidence, France consumer confidence, Swiss investor sentiment, U.S. mortgage application, durable goods, durables ex-transport and durables ex-defense on Wednesday.



Australia capital expenditure, building carpex, Germany Market Holiday, France Market Holiday, Swiss Market Holiday, Italy business confidence, consumer confidence, industrial sales, U.S. GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, pending home sales, KC Fed manufacturing, Canada retail sales and average weekly earnings on Thursday.



Japan Tokyo CPI, Australia retail sales, Italy trade balance, U.S. personal income, personal spending, PCE price index, goods trade balance, wholesale inventories, University of Michigan sentiment and Canada budget balance on Friday.