Many analysts see greater value in European stocks than US stocks which have already risen significantly due to COVID induced central bank support. The majority of investors are also wary of a 5-10% correction in stocks that are seen as being due. So, if there is a sharp correction lower on a hawkish Fed this week then the DAX could offer great value at cheaper prices.
Over the last 25 years, the DAX has risen 21 times between Oct 01 and Jan 01. The average rise has been 7.34% and the largest gain was in 1999 with a 31.73% rise. The largest fall was in 2008 with a large -14.35% loss.
Major Trade Risks: If the Fed are dovish next week, as expected, the DAX is unlikely to dip lower.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
