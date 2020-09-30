The debate was a mess but Joe Biden likely improved his standing. For markets though, the question of who will win the election remains the wrong one. The risk is that we won't get a clear winner, or that the losing side (or his supporters) won't accept the result. Indices sold off after the debate into early Europe on the rationale that Trump still has a fighting chance for victory. But a fresh rallied ensued on emerging hopes as House speaker Pelosi moved closer to a vote on a Democrats-backed $2.2 trillion proposal.
Given the polls, Joe Biden should be a prohibitive favourite but a series of voting surprises have shaken confidence in pollsters. That uncertainty is going to linger right up until the vote but in Tuesdays' debate, Biden likely removed some linger doubts from the few undecided voters and he took another step towards the Presidency.
The inevitable response to polling leads is that Hillary Clinton was also ahead. That's true but she wasn't this far ahead. The RealClearPolitics average puts Biden at 49.4% and Trump at 43.3%. A month ahead of the election in 2016, Clinton was up by 1 point. In 2016 there were also far more undecided voters than today. Swing state polls are less reliable but there are enough to draw the same conclusion.
Ahead of the debate, the attack against Biden has been that his mental acuity is in steep decline. Watching it, that was clearly not the case. He's not as sharp as he was a decade ago, but he handled the non-stop barrage of interruptions, conspiracy theories, lies and insults with some deftness and while he stumbled on the odd word, he was far more coherent than his detractors would like you to believe.
Betting markets showed an uptick in Biden's odds after the debate to put him around 60/40. The odds in the Senate are tighter and the result there will determine if Democrats have any real power.
As for markets, it's not going to be as simple as some would portray. Biden has promised to raise the corporate tax rate but if the market was truly fearful of that, equities would crater as Biden climbs. The reality is that Congress would need to hike rates and there are far too many congressmen who have been bought off on both sides to let that happen.
In the shorter term, policy is a secondary concern and the real risk is the election itself. It's extraordinarily difficult to handicap the odds of turmoil following the vote but Trump once again sowed doubt about the transfer of power in the debate and raised more questions about whether he will accept the outcome of the vote. Similar comments weighed on markets earlier this month.
That talk from Trump won't go away and could have repercussions way beyond the election. Even if he's thrown out by both parties he will still hold an incredible amount of power among his die-hard supporters.
There will continue to be opportunities in trading around this trainwreck but the main takeaway from here is that the temperature is going to continue to rise and that will mean a steady stream of investors to the sidelines or safe havens in the month ahead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from the lows on hopes for a fiscal stimulus deal
EUR/USD has bounced off 1.17 as hopes for a new fiscal stimulus deal have risen. Earlier, US pending home sales and ADP Non-Farm Payrolls beat estimates. The chaotic US presidential debate weighed on sentiment beforehand.
GBP/USD hits 1.29 on better market mood
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, up from the lows. The safe-haven dollar is falling amid fresh hopes for a fiscal stimulus deal. Concerns about Brexit and the British coronavirus situation weighed on the pound earlier.
XAU/USD retreats after hitting one-week highs above $1900
The recovery in gold after last week sharp decline continues to be capped by the $1,900/oz area. Recently, boosted by a slide of the US dollar, XAU/USD rose to $1,902 reaching the highest level in a week, but it failed to hold above $1,900 and pulled back.
Bitcoin could be poised for another $10,000 retest
Bitcoin is currently trading at $10,700 after a failed attempt to climb above $11,000. The digital asset has established a robust support level at $10,000, defended on several occasions throughout September.
WTI clinches daily highs near $39.50 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil are partially fading Tuesday’s pullback and manage to regain the $39.50 region ahead of key supply data.